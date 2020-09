‘Not a joke’: Kakai Bautista reveals battle against COVID-19

Comedienne Kakai Bautista revealed that after two weeks, she has finally beaten coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



In her Instagram post on September 11, which showed a video of her dancing, Bautista celebrated finally testing negative for the virus.



“Today, on my 14th day… I graduated from COVID University!!!!!” the actress wrote in the caption.



The comedienne added that she was asymptomatic, but admitted that it took a toll on her mentally and emotionally. A reason she decided to be vocal about it, to raise more awareness.



“GUYSH, [COVID-19] is not a joke,” she stressed. “Oo, sakit, virus [siya]. Pero mas PARANG ikakamatay mo ang FEAR AND ANXIETY ‘pag nagkaroon ka,” she added.



She also tackled how she prayed hard to survive the ordeal, saying that she wanted to act as if everything was normal because if she didn’t, she will find it harder to surmount this challenge.



“‘Lord, hindi pa ako pwedeng mamatay, mababawasan ng maganda ang mundo’ AND ‘Lord, I surrender everything to you’,” she said, adding that prayers indeed help if you’re battling the disease.



Bautista promised to upload a separate vlog post about her battle with COVID-19 soon to help more patients.