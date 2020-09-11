Entertainment

Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz welcome baby boy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Couple Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz have welcomed their baby boy on Thursday. They named their baby Rodolfo Joaquin Diego III.

Dianne gave birth at St. Luke’s Medical Center.

They also made their baby his own Instagram account.

“My Answered Prayer my Baby Rodolfo Joaquin Diego III. Thank you my Almighty Father. September 10, 2020, 1:55 am please follow our baby,” Dianne said.

Some of their friends in showbiz also congratulated the couple.

“Ang pogi naman agad agad. Congrats God is good!” Alex Gonzaga said.

Maja Salvador, Bela Padilla, and Jessy Mendiola also expressed their happiness for the couple.

“Parang kailan lang we were talking about your wedding,” Dennise Laurel said.

