WATCH: Trailer of ‘Dune’, Timothée Chalamet’s new film partly shot in Abu Dhabi, now out

(Main Photo credit: Warner Bros. Pictures’ Youtube)

Warner Bros. Pictures has finally given audiences a glimpse of the new sci-fi movie ‘Dune’—which was partly shot in Abu Dhabi.



In its trailer, which was released on September 10, ‘Dune’—starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa—showed the sand dunes of Abu Dhabi desert where a great part of the film was shot.



Directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve, the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestseller, tells the story of a brilliant and gifted man who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe—called Arrakis—to protect the future of his people and family.



Other actors starring in ‘Dune’ include Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem, among others.



Chalamet earlier recalled shooting in Abu Dhabi desert as particularly challenging yet memorable.



“I remember going out of my room at 2am, and it being probably 100 degrees. The shooting temperature was sometimes 120 degrees,” he told The National, adding that their wardrobes and costumes intensified the heat conditions.



“In a really grounded way, it was helpful to be in the stillsuits and to be at that level of exhaustion,” the actor added.



The National added in its report that the Abu Dhabi desert forms the backdrop of Arrakis.

