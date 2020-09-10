Entertainment

Korina Sanchez takes over Kris Aquino in TV 5 comeback—report

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

A day after Kris Aquino revealed that her television comeback on the Kapatid network will not be pushing through, various sources now confirm that it’ll be Korina Sanchez who will be taking over her place.

Sources told Bilyonaryo.com.ph that entertainment producer Albee Benitez has picked Sanchez over Aquino to anchor the magazine show for TV 5.

“My hoped for TV comeback isn’t happening, the producer chose somebody else he and his sales team felt was more viable,” Aquino said on her social media accounts.

Sanchez is expected to launch her magazine show Rated Korina on TV 5 and she is set to appear in different shows at the Kapatid network including an interview with Luchi Cruz-Valdez to hype her network switch.

Sanchez is among those affected by the non-renewal of ABS-CBN franchise last July.

Her weekly magazine show Rated K is also among the casualties of the ABS-CBN franchise’s non-renewal.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of LOOK: MYMP guitarist Chin Alcantara now a delivery boy

LOOK: MYMP guitarist Chin Alcantara now a delivery boy

17 hours ago
Photo of Maureen Larrazabal tests positive for COVID-19

Maureen Larrazabal tests positive for COVID-19

1 day ago
Photo of Kris says 4 people in close contact with her family tested positive for COVID-19; TV comeback not happening

Kris says 4 people in close contact with her family tested positive for COVID-19; TV comeback not happening

1 day ago
Photo of LOOK: Sanya Lopez sets aside love life to build her dream house

LOOK: Sanya Lopez sets aside love life to build her dream house

1 day ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close