Korina Sanchez takes over Kris Aquino in TV 5 comeback—report

A day after Kris Aquino revealed that her television comeback on the Kapatid network will not be pushing through, various sources now confirm that it’ll be Korina Sanchez who will be taking over her place.

Sources told Bilyonaryo.com.ph that entertainment producer Albee Benitez has picked Sanchez over Aquino to anchor the magazine show for TV 5.

“My hoped for TV comeback isn’t happening, the producer chose somebody else he and his sales team felt was more viable,” Aquino said on her social media accounts.

Sanchez is expected to launch her magazine show Rated Korina on TV 5 and she is set to appear in different shows at the Kapatid network including an interview with Luchi Cruz-Valdez to hype her network switch.

Sanchez is among those affected by the non-renewal of ABS-CBN franchise last July.

Her weekly magazine show Rated K is also among the casualties of the ABS-CBN franchise’s non-renewal.