Entertainment

Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford welcome first child

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

(Main photo credit: Coleen’s Garcia’s Instagram)

Actress Coleen Garcia revealed on social media that she gave birth to her first child with actor Billy Crawford.

The 27-year-old actress shared photos of her baby boy Amari in their home.

“There’s so much I wanna say, but for now, I just want to praise God for being so, so good. Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful Amari,” Coleen wrote.

The actress seemed to have delivered her child through water birth.

In an interview with Preview, Coleen shared the limitations of her pregnancy, which she announced in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There have been many limitations, restrictions, and obstacles, but at least it wasn’t impossible,” she said

Billy previously hinted on his wife’s due date and wrote a heartfelt message to Coleen.

“Exciting next few days to come,” he wrote.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of WATCH: Trailer of ‘Dune’, Timothée Chalamet’s new film partly shot in Abu Dhabi, now out

WATCH: Trailer of ‘Dune’, Timothée Chalamet’s new film partly shot in Abu Dhabi, now out

3 hours ago
Photo of Darren Espanto dismisses gay rumors: ‘I am straight’

Darren Espanto dismisses gay rumors: ‘I am straight’

6 hours ago
Photo of GMA 7’s ‘Wish Ko Lang!’ highlights women’s winning moments in life this September

GMA 7’s ‘Wish Ko Lang!’ highlights women’s winning moments in life this September

6 hours ago
Photo of Korina Sanchez takes over Kris Aquino in TV 5 comeback—report

Korina Sanchez takes over Kris Aquino in TV 5 comeback—report

11 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close