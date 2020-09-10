Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford welcome first child

(Main photo credit: Coleen’s Garcia’s Instagram)

—

Actress Coleen Garcia revealed on social media that she gave birth to her first child with actor Billy Crawford.

The 27-year-old actress shared photos of her baby boy Amari in their home.

“There’s so much I wanna say, but for now, I just want to praise God for being so, so good. Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful Amari,” Coleen wrote.

The actress seemed to have delivered her child through water birth.

In an interview with Preview, Coleen shared the limitations of her pregnancy, which she announced in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There have been many limitations, restrictions, and obstacles, but at least it wasn’t impossible,” she said

Billy previously hinted on his wife’s due date and wrote a heartfelt message to Coleen.

“Exciting next few days to come,” he wrote.