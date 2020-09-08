‘Inosente ako’: Gladys Guevarra’s BF breaks silence, denies stealing money from her

The ex-boyfriend of singer and comedienne Gladys Guevarra has finally addressed the accusations against him.

To recall, the comedienne took to Facebook live video accusing Leon Sumagui of taking away her money from her online food business.

In a 12-minute Youtube video, Sumagui said that he has no intentions of hiding or running away from Guevarra. He said that he is constantly in touch with the singer’s cousin and brother on issues involving money.

“Hindi ko naman inakala na aabot sa eskandalo ito. Akala ko mareresolve ito sa pag-uusap lang,” he said.

Sumagui then answered all the points and issues raised by Guevarra on her video.

He said that the money paid for the orders on September 3 which Gladys claimed was missing has already been remitted to her.

Sumagui said that he already coordinated with the singer’s brother in all the transactions that need to be settled.

He also denied ransacking their office and deleting important files for the food business.

“Wala po ako sinira o binura. Nagmamadali akong umalis noon and baka may nahila lang sa power cord ng computer pero maayos yun,” he added.

Sumagui also defended his reasons why he chose not to speak with Guevarra anymore.

“Mahirap po na tuwing nag uusap kayo laging may nakatutok na kutsilyo sayo,” he said.

He also said that he was committed to her when they together and had no other women, as the comedienne claimed.

He denied the gold-digging claims and said that he never asked money from Guevarra.

“Iyong kotse ko na 2007 model binenta ko para mabili yung iPhone 11 na gusto niya. Ngayon bumili ako ng lumang kotse para may magamit ako, sabihin niyo sino ngayon mukhang pera,” he said.

In the end, Sumagui said that he will not say anything bad to discredit Guevarra. “Hindi ko siya sasaktan pero napakahirap niyang mahalin,” Sumagui ended.

Sumagui used to work as a dance and later on became a social media producer for a defunct GMA variety show, that’s when the two of them met.

