Diva Montelaba suspects trip to supermarket caused her to contract COVID-19

GMA actress and ‘Starstruck’ alumni Diva Montelaba revealed that she had already survived her ordeal of contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with a warning for her followers and fans to avoid public places.

Montelaba suspects that a recent trip to the grocery store caused her to contract the virus over a month ago. She had to immediately isolate herself at a hotel alone, away from the rest of her family when she experieced colds and a clogged nose.

“I strongly believe sa grocery ko siya nakuha and medyo that day siguro nag-petiks ako sa pag-sa-sanitize right after I did my groceries,” said Montelaba as per her post from her Instagram account.

RELATED STORY: Pope Francis says ‘gossipers’ worse than COVID-19

She also said that she regularly touches her face – which increased her risk of contracting COVID-19: “Madalas din ako humawak sa face ko, so maybe that’s why.”

After two weeks of isolation, Montelaba stated that she got a negative result and finally returned back home. She posted on Instagram that she documented her entire COVID-19 journey to help spread awareness that anyone can contract the disease if they are not mindful of preventive measures.

“I really want to spread awareness na kahit sino pwedeng tamaan ng virus and it’s not easy,” said Montelaba.

READ ON: Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, halts Batman shoot—reports