‘Buhay na buhay po ako’ Sunshine Cruz slams death hoax anew

Actress Sunshine Cruz slammed fake news Facebook pages reporting that she has brutally died.

Sunshine reposted the screenshot of the said fake news item and appealed to her followers and friends to report the page.

The fake news site even copied the graphics of GMA News’ Unang Hirit.

“Sunshine Cruz natagpuang patay at walang saplot sa loob ng kwarto, inaalam pa ng mga pulis kung sino suspek, sana mabigyan ng hustisya ang kanyang pagkamatay,” the page said.

“Mga cctv footage bago mangyari ang krimen nilabas ng NBI. Panoorin nyo po ang video profile ko, rest in peace Sunshine Cruz,” the RBB page added.

Sunshine refuted the claims and said that she is very much alove and well.

“Hindi po ito totoo! Buhay na buhay po ako. Please report this (RBB SAVAGE) facebook account. Thank you,” she said.

The post was deleted few hours since it was posted. This is not the first time the actress became the subject of a death hoax.

“Nananahimik ako dito sa house at nag-aabang araw-araw ng ‘Love Thy Woman’ she said.