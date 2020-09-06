BREAKING: Lloyd Cadena tested positive for COVID-19 before dying from heart attack, relatives confirm

Lloyd Cafe Cadena contracted COVID-19 before he suffered a fatal heart attack, his family confirmed on Sunday night.

“Lloyd was confined in the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough. He was tested for COVID-19 on the same day which the result came out positive on September 3. As soon as the result of his swab test came out, our family, including BNT immediately isolated themselves. His vitals were okay and had no complaints,” the family said in a statement.

The following day, the 26-year-old Youtube star then suffered a heart attack while asleep.

“On September 4, 5am he was seen by the staff unresponsive and pale looking. As informed by the doctor, he suffered a heart attack while asleep. He was cremated yesterday and his remains is in our house in Cavite in the meantime,” the statement added.

The family of Youtube sensation has decided to set the record straight on the real cause of his death as millions of his followers on Youtube and on social media were left in shock of his untimely passing.

His death was announced last Friday.

Cadena’s death became the top trending topic on Twitter. Local and international celebrities, along with his followers paid their respects to Lloyd.

“All expressions of sympathy, including flowers and cards are welcome. You may send them to our address at #14 Scarah, Kaingin Rd., Brgy. Sto. Niño, Parañaque City,” the statement reads.

