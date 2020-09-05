Maria Carey sends codolences to Lloyd Cadena’s family

International diva Mariah Carey has expressed her condolences to the death of Filipino Youtube sensation Lloyd Cadena.

The singer shares one of Lloyd’s latest tweets and expressed her sympathy to Lloyd’s family.

“So sad. RIP Lloyd, you will be missed

Sending my prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time,” she said.

The singer was one of Lloyd’s idols and even shared regular updates on Mariah. A fanpage based in the Philippines shared to the singer about Lloyd’s shocking death.

On Friday, his official Facebook page announced Lloyd’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the statement said.

“May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time,” it added.

Lloyd’s death became the top trending topic on Twitter on Friday.

No other information on the cause of his death were released.