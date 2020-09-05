Entertainment

Maria Carey sends codolences to Lloyd Cadena’s family

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

International diva Mariah Carey has expressed her condolences to the death of Filipino Youtube sensation Lloyd Cadena.

The singer shares one of Lloyd’s latest tweets and expressed her sympathy to Lloyd’s family.

“So sad. RIP Lloyd, you will be missed
Sending my prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time,” she said.

The singer was one of Lloyd’s idols and even shared regular updates on Mariah. A fanpage based in the Philippines shared to the singer about Lloyd’s shocking death.

On Friday, his official Facebook page announced Lloyd’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the statement said.

“May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time,” it added.

Lloyd’s death became the top trending topic on Twitter on Friday.

No other information on the cause of his death were released.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Bati na sa wakas’: Vlogger couple China and Tim Sawyer exchanged ‘I love yous’ on Raffy Tulfo show

‘Bati na sa wakas’: Vlogger couple China and Tim Sawyer exchanged ‘I love yous’ on Raffy Tulfo show

13 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Lloyd Cadena asking for ‘healing’ in his last tweet

LOOK: Lloyd Cadena asking for ‘healing’ in his last tweet

14 hours ago
Photo of JUST IN: Social media superstar Lloyd Cafe Cadena passes away

JUST IN: Social media superstar Lloyd Cafe Cadena passes away

22 hours ago
Photo of ‘Mas mabuti pa tumahimik ka na’: Lolit takes a swipe at BB Gandanghari over revelation involving ‘Piolo’

‘Mas mabuti pa tumahimik ka na’: Lolit takes a swipe at BB Gandanghari over revelation involving ‘Piolo’

1 day ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close