‘Takot, kaba, trauma’: Kim Chiu decides not to speak up on cease and desist order for ABS-CBN’s digital transmission on Channel 43

ABS-CBN actress Kim Chiu preferred not to speak up this time regarding the latest cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission for her mother network to stop the digital TV transmissions on channel 43.

The order specifies the prohibition for the media giant to stop airing their programs through TV Plus on Metro Manila and on their platform, Sky Direct which started as of Monday, June 30.

“Minsan mapapaisip ka na lang talaga. Gusto mo magsalita per di mo magawa. May takot, kaba, trauma… Nakakalungkot na pinagdadaanan ng lahat ng Kapamilya ito,” said Kim Chiu who preferred to voice out her concerns through Instagram Stories instead of doing a video.

RELATED STORY: ‘Hindi ko rin naintindihan’: Kim Chiu apologizes for confusing ‘classroom’ analogy

“Ayaw ko man isipin pero parang personalan na… wala akong tinutukoy, eto lamang ay nasa isip ko lang…. grabe lang. Grabe,” added Chiu.

Last time Chiu did a live video, netizens were quick to criticize and make fun of her analogies which gave way for many memes of her classroom law statements. Chiu, however, managed to circumvent the public’s bashing by turning her now popular statements to a song that she herself composed out of it: “Bawal Lumabas” (The Classroom Song) which now has over 5 million views on YouTube.

READ ON: Kim Chiu sells shirts inspired by ‘Bawal Lumabas’ song: proceed to go to needy families amid COVID-19