Sunday, July 5, 2020

Jul 05 20, 3:55 pm

UAE fends off over 100,000 cyberattacks in June – TRA

Jul 05 2020

(WAM) -- The National Computer Emergency Response Team, aeCERT, of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, responded to approximately 103,408 cyber-attacks, during the month of June. The TRA revealed that its monthly report on cybersecurity developments in...

Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows promising test results

Jul 05 2020

International pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that the first of their four experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already showing 'encouraging' test results from 45 individuals....

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

‘Takot, kaba, trauma’: Kim Chiu decides not to speak up on cease and desist order for ABS-CBN’s digital transmission on Channel 43

by | Entertainment

Jul. 05, 20 | 3:55 pm

ABS-CBN actress Kim Chiu preferred not to speak up this time regarding the latest cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission for her mother network to stop the digital TV transmissions on channel 43.

The order specifies the prohibition for the media giant to stop airing their programs through TV Plus on Metro Manila and on their platform, Sky Direct which started as of Monday, June 30.

“Minsan mapapaisip ka na lang talaga. Gusto mo magsalita per di mo magawa. May takot, kaba, trauma… Nakakalungkot na pinagdadaanan ng lahat ng Kapamilya ito,” said Kim Chiu who preferred to voice out her concerns through Instagram Stories instead of doing a video.

RELATED STORY: ‘Hindi ko rin naintindihan’: Kim Chiu apologizes for confusing ‘classroom’ analogy

“Ayaw ko man isipin pero parang personalan na… wala akong tinutukoy, eto lamang ay nasa isip ko lang…. grabe lang. Grabe,” added Chiu.

Last time Chiu did a live video, netizens were quick to criticize and make fun of her analogies which gave way for many memes of her classroom law statements. Chiu, however, managed to circumvent the public’s bashing by turning her now popular statements to a song that she herself composed out of it: “Bawal Lumabas” (The Classroom Song) which now has over 5 million views on YouTube.

READ ON: Kim Chiu sells shirts inspired by ‘Bawal Lumabas’ song: proceed to go to needy families amid COVID-19

Jobs

Latest News

UAE fends off over 100,000 cyberattacks in June – TRA

UAE fends off over 100,000 cyberattacks in June – TRA

Jul 5, 2020

(WAM) -- The National Computer Emergency Response Team, aeCERT, of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, responded to approximately 103,408 cyber-attacks, during the month of June. The TRA revealed that its monthly report on cybersecurity developments in...

Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows promising test results

Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows promising test results

Jul 5, 2020

International pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that the first of their four experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already showing 'encouraging' test results from 45 individuals....

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Kanye West says he’ll run for US presidency
Published On  July 5, 2020
‘MARAMING SALAMAT SA LAHAT’: Allan K permanently closes down his bars Klownz, Zirkoh for going bankrupt due to COVID-19
Published On  July 5, 2020
‘YOU ARE COMPLETELY UNASHAMED’: Nadine Lustre criticizes Jobert Sucaldito for saying ABS-CBN’s suspension of his contract was illegal
Published On  July 5, 2020
Close