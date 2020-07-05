Sunday, July 5, 2020

Jul 05 20, 12:36 pm

PH repatriates over 2,208 Filipinos from UAE in the past week

Jul 05 2020

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs aided and facilitated around seven flights from the United Arab Emirates in the past week, bringing home 2,208 Filipinos. In the Middle East, the DFA also recently facilitated from Saudi Arabia saw over 1,630 overseas...

Groom dies after infecting 100 guests with COVID-19 on his wedding

Jul 05 2020

A wedding in India has turned into a grim catastrophe after the groom—who had a high fever during the event—died and over 100 guests got infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by Indian Express, the groom—who died on June 17 and was cremated without...

Kanye West says he’ll run for US presidency

by | Entertainment

Jul. 05, 20 | 12:36 pm

Hollywood rapper Kanye West – a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump – said that he will be running for the President of United States.

In his Twitter post, he said that he will run in order to unify the vision and build the future of Americans.

 

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the United States! #2020VISION,” he said.

There is no confirmation yet if the rapper is serious about his claims of running for presidency, although he had shown interest in the said position back in October 2019 in an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP)—wherein he said he wants to help improve the Oval Office.

READ ALSO: Majority of Europeans no longer trust US as world leader – survey

“There will be a time when I will be the president of the US, and I will remember… any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing,” AFP quoted him as saying.

As of this writing, West’s tweet was already retweeted 367,000 times and liked over 700,000 times.

The US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 3, 2020.

SEE ALSO: What Trump presidency means for Pinoys

