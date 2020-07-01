WATCH: Maine Mendoza falls off the stage of ‘Eat Bulaga!’  

Public figures have criticized Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque on his claim that the country beat the forecast of the University of the Philippines (UP) experts that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases would reach 40,000 by the end of June. Bagong...
Philippines asks Saudi anew to extend repatriation of remains of 301 OFWs
The Philippine government is mulling to ask for another extension to repatriate the bodies of 301 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia. Earlier last week, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello said Saudi on June 16 gave them a 72-hour period to repatriate the...
DOLE to ask President Duterte to provide more funds for DOLE-AKAP for OFWs
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) seeks additional budget for its DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program to help more overseas Filipinos to get the one-time financial assistance. DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III revealed that they...
Cebu City, now the center of COVID-19 outbreak, remains on full lockdown until July 15
President Rodrigo Duterte on June 30 has extended the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) status in Cebu City until July 15, following the rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the city. Cebu City, now the center of the outbreak in the country,...
Maine Mendoza went rounds on social media recently after she fell off the rails of the ‘Eat Bulaga’ stage and got badly bruised.
Mendoza uploaded the video on June 30, which showed that she was sitting on and sliding her body down the metal rail of the stage’s mini stairs.
The host seemingly did not know where the railing ends, a reason she fell on the floor. Co-host Paolo Ballesteros attempted to catch her but was unsuccessful.
Other hosts Pia, Jose, and the floor director turned around when they heard her microphone drop and saw her already on the floor.
Ballesteros and an audio man helped her get up, while Jose laughed and asked “Bakit ka ba nagpapadulas?”
As of this writing, the video already garnered 312,000 views and 13,000 comments.
