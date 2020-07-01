Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Jul 01 20, 12:56 pm

WATCH: Maine Mendoza falls off the stage of ‘Eat Bulaga!’  

by | Entertainment

Jul. 01, 20 | 12:56 pm

Maine Mendoza went rounds on social media recently after she fell off the rails of the ‘Eat Bulaga’ stage and got badly bruised.
 
Mendoza uploaded the video on June 30, which showed that she was sitting on and sliding her body down the metal rail of the stage’s mini stairs.
 
The host seemingly did not know where the railing ends, a reason she fell on the floor. Co-host Paolo Ballesteros attempted to catch her but was unsuccessful.
 
Other hosts Pia, Jose, and the floor director turned around when they heard her microphone drop and saw her already on the floor.
 
Ballesteros and an audio man helped her get up, while Jose laughed and asked “Bakit ka ba nagpapadulas?”
 
As of this writing, the video already garnered 312,000 views and 13,000 comments.

