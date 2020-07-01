Ryza Cenon announces pregnancy

Public figures have criticized Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque on his claim that the country beat the forecast of the University of the Philippines (UP) experts that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases would reach 40,000 by the end of June. Bagong...
Philippines asks Saudi anew to extend repatriation of remains of 301 OFWs
The Philippine government is mulling to ask for another extension to repatriate the bodies of 301 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia. Earlier last week, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello said Saudi on June 16 gave them a 72-hour period to repatriate the...
DOLE to ask President Duterte to provide more funds for DOLE-AKAP for OFWs
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) seeks additional budget for its DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program to help more overseas Filipinos to get the one-time financial assistance. DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III revealed that they...
Cebu City, now the center of COVID-19 outbreak, remains on full lockdown until July 15
President Rodrigo Duterte on June 30 has extended the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) status in Cebu City until July 15, following the rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the city. Cebu City, now the center of the outbreak in the country,...
Actress Ryza Cenon has announced that she is already five months pregnant with cinematographer and boyfriend Miguel Cruz.
On her Instagram post, Cenon showed her baby bump and new hairdo—which she said signifies a new chapter in her life.
“It’s the small moments that make life big. Happiness is on the way,” the actress wrote in the caption.
In an interview with PikaPika.ph, Cenon said she is expected to give birth to a baby boy sometime in November.
