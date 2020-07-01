Ryza Cenon announces pregnancy

Actress Ryza Cenon has announced that she is already five months pregnant with cinematographer and boyfriend Miguel Cruz.

On her Instagram post, Cenon showed her baby bump and new hairdo—which she said signifies a new chapter in her life.

“It’s the small moments that make life big. Happiness is on the way,” the actress wrote in the caption.

In an interview with PikaPika.ph, Cenon said she is expected to give birth to a baby boy sometime in November.