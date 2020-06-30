Jericho Rosales channels inner Marie Kondo with 200 sessions of spring cleaning; gives away old stuff

ABS-CBN Corporation will have to contend with yet another blow as the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) vowed to also stop two outlets of the shuttered media network from airing. NTC told the House of Representatives Monday that they will issue a cease and...
UAE government announces 100% return of federal government staff from July 5
(WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that staffing capacity in all ministries and federal authorities from July 5, 2020, will be 100 percent. In an announcement, the Authority said this represents an important step that...
ABS-CBN asks for fairness as NTC threatens to issue cease and desist order for airing on Channel 43, TV Plus
ABS-CBN has asked the Congress for fairness after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on June 29 said they will issue a cease and desist order (CDO) against the network for airing their programs on Channel 43 and its TV Plus digital box. The network’s...
PH extends enrollment period in public schools until July 15
The month-long enrollment in schools which was supposed to end today, June 30, has been extended until July 15, Malacañang announced on Tuesday. In a televised briefing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque urged parents not to enroll their children at the last...
Actor Jericho Rosales and wife Kim Cam Jones have gone minimalist after doing 200 sessions of decluttering in their home during the quarantine period.
Rosales said that they used their extra free time to rearrange their house and asses the stuff they do not really need.
He added that since his wife has a background in interior architecture, they were able to redecorate and make their house a minimalist haven.
“Siguro nagkaroon kami ng around 200 sessions ng spring cleaning. So, if you get to visit the house, makikita mo wala na kaming gamit dito. Pinamigay na namin, dinispose na namin lahat,” he told Pep.ph.
READ ALSO: LOOK: Filipinos channel inner Marie Kondo to declutter for barter at ABCD
The actor said that he now only has a few shirts, and there is almost no stuff left in their living room.
Channeling their inner Marie Kondo, he said that they decided to give away furniture that no longer sparks joy.
“Our family members and our friends are so happy kasi ang rami naming tinambak. Ang rami naming pinamigay na gamit. Tapos tinanggal namin iyong mga sahig, tinanggal namin iyong mga cabinets, as in basically winasak namin iyong buong bahay,” Pep.ph quoted Rosales as saying.
“Ginawa na lang namin super, super minimal kasi we just realized that, ‘Ay ito lang pala ang kailangan natin, e.’ So it’s really nice,” he added.
