Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Jun 30 20, 11:09 am

PH extends enrollment period in public schools until July 15

Jun 30 2020

The month-long enrollment in schools which was supposed to end today, June 30, has been extended until July 15, Malacañang announced on Tuesday. In a televised briefing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque urged parents not to enroll their children at the last...

Jericho Rosales channels inner Marie Kondo with 200 sessions of spring cleaning; gives away old stuff

by | Entertainment

Jun. 30, 20 | 11:09 am

Actor Jericho Rosales and wife Kim Cam Jones have gone minimalist after doing 200 sessions of decluttering in their home during the quarantine period.

Rosales said that they used their extra free time to rearrange their house and asses the stuff they do not really need.

He added that since his wife has a background in interior architecture, they were able to redecorate and make their house a minimalist haven.

“Siguro nagkaroon kami ng around 200 sessions ng spring cleaning. So, if you get to visit the house, makikita mo wala na kaming gamit dito. Pinamigay na namin, dinispose na namin lahat,” he told Pep.ph.

READ ALSO: LOOK: Filipinos channel inner Marie Kondo to declutter for barter at ABCD

The actor said that he now only has a few shirts, and there is almost no stuff left in their living room.

Channeling their inner Marie Kondo, he said that they decided to give away furniture that no longer sparks joy.

“Our family members and our friends are so happy kasi ang rami naming tinambak. Ang rami naming pinamigay na gamit. Tapos tinanggal namin iyong mga sahig, tinanggal namin iyong mga cabinets, as in basically winasak namin iyong buong bahay,” Pep.ph quoted Rosales as saying.

“Ginawa na lang namin super, super minimal kasi we just realized that, ‘Ay ito lang pala ang kailangan natin, e.’ So it’s really nice,” he added.

SEE ALSO: The Rules of Tidying According to Marie Kondo

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

