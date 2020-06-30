Jericho Rosales channels inner Marie Kondo with 200 sessions of spring cleaning; gives away old stuff

Actor Jericho Rosales and wife Kim Cam Jones have gone minimalist after doing 200 sessions of decluttering in their home during the quarantine period.

Rosales said that they used their extra free time to rearrange their house and asses the stuff they do not really need.

He added that since his wife has a background in interior architecture, they were able to redecorate and make their house a minimalist haven.

“Siguro nagkaroon kami ng around 200 sessions ng spring cleaning. So, if you get to visit the house, makikita mo wala na kaming gamit dito. Pinamigay na namin, dinispose na namin lahat,” he told Pep.ph.

The actor said that he now only has a few shirts, and there is almost no stuff left in their living room.

Channeling their inner Marie Kondo, he said that they decided to give away furniture that no longer sparks joy.

“Our family members and our friends are so happy kasi ang rami naming tinambak. Ang rami naming pinamigay na gamit. Tapos tinanggal namin iyong mga sahig, tinanggal namin iyong mga cabinets, as in basically winasak namin iyong buong bahay,” Pep.ph quoted Rosales as saying.

“Ginawa na lang namin super, super minimal kasi we just realized that, ‘Ay ito lang pala ang kailangan natin, e.’ So it’s really nice,” he added.

