PH to bring back home bodies of OFWs who died of COVID-19

Jun 29 2020

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has approved the move to bring back home the remains of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died from COVID-19. This came following the proposal of the Department of Labor and...

Tekla asks help for his newborn with severe birth defect

Comedian Tekla has asked for everyone’s help as his newborn baby boy fights for his life with a severe birth defect.

In a report by 24 Oras, Tekla said that Baby Angelo – who was born days ago – has anorectal malformation, a birth defect wherein the anus and rectum did not properly develop.

He said that as a father, he is extremely worried for his son’s life, and that he is willing to swallow his pride to ask for help.

“Kaba at saka takot ko, ganoon na lang,” he said. “Masakit bilang isang tatay. Nilapag ko lahat, nilalapag ko kung anong kayang mailapag, handa akong mag-start ulit. That’s life. At the end of the day, wala akong pagsisisihan,” he told Nelson Canlas in an interview.

He said that he often questions why it happened to his son, and why it happened at such a time when he could not do anything.

“Sabi ko, ‘Bro, grabe ka naman, dito mo pa talaga binigay ’yung ganitong situation na wala akong kalaban-laban, kung hindi ang humagulgol at maglupasay. Lahat siguro susuyurin ko, pero wala kang masusuyod in this moment,” added Tekla.

He added that any help would be considered a blessing for him and Baby Angelo.

“If ever na may taong tutulong, siguro sobrang blessings at saka siguro lifetime kong pasasalamatan,” Tekla said.

SEE ALSO: Super Tekla seeks justice for his OFW sister’s death in Middle East

