‘YOU TOUCHED YOUR SAVINGS FOR ME’: Annabelle Rama thanks Ruffa Gutierrez’s generosity even if they were fighting

The Philippines has affirmed the public of its full support to both the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., stating that the national government will not allow the aforementioned entities to undergo financial disruptions....
Former Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. dies at 93
Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumbed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93. His son, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father's passing in a Facebook video. "After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon...
OFWs with loans, employer disputes among top problems that hinder OFW repatriation – Bello
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that employer disputes and loan cases are among the factors that impede the government to repatriate some distressed OFWs that have been stranded and affected due to the impact of the coronavirus...
PH to repatriate remains of OFWs from Saudi who died from COVID-19 related diseases
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has confirmed that it has allowed the repatriation of the remains of overseas Filipino workers who have died due to COVID-19 from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia...
Anabelle Rama has expressed her gratitude for daughter Ruffa Gutierrez for her generosity even if they were fighting.
In a series of tweets, Rama greeted her only daughter on her 46th birthday and said she proved Gutierrez’s love for her. Rama cited the time the actress touched her savings to help her, even if they were not on speaking terms.
“I was so shocked the night before I left. Dumating ‘yung PA mo. May dalang check from you. Super shocked dahil mag kaaway tayo that time. We did not talk. I understand wala tayong trabaho lahat. Lumabas pa rin ang pera. You touched your savings for me,” she said.
She added that she knows that the actress never touched her savings for her kids, a reason she found the gesture very touching.
“Alam kong never mong ginalaw ang savings for your kids. Kaya sobrang touched. I didn’t expect anything from you. But anyway, nagmana ka rin sa daddy mo malambot ang puso at hindi nagtatanim ng galit kaya ka sinuswerte. Hindi katulad ko sinusumpa ang kaaway,” she added.
