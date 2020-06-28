Sunday, June 28, 2020

Jun 28 20, 1:24 pm

PH ensures OWWA, PhilHealth will not go bankrupt

Jun 28 2020

The Philippines has affirmed the public of its full support to both the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., stating that the national government will not allow the aforementioned entities to undergo financial disruptions....

Former Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. dies at 93

Jun 28 2020

Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumbed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93. His son, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father's passing in a Facebook video. "After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon...

Aiko Melendez files complaint against person who claims to have her son’s sex video

Entertainment

Jun. 28, 20 | 1:24 pm

Aiko Melendez has reported the person claiming to possess a sex video of her son Andre Yllana to the authorities.
 
The actress reported the netizen to the Anti-Cybercrime Group of the Philippine National Police, and said that she already has clues that could point to the real identity of the netizen who threatened her and her son on Twitter in exchange for likes and follows.
 
“As I told you, don’t mess with any of my loved ones. Especially when we are right! Because we will teach you a lesson that you regret learning,” Melendez said.
 
She added that the issue about the video—which Andre claims does not exist—has been causing her son anxiety.
 
In a separate Facebook live stream prior to filing the complaint, Melendez said that she will do what it takes to give her son justice, saying: “You can lambast me all you want but when it comes to my children, ako ang makakalaban ninyo.”
 
As of today, no confirmation has been made on whether the netizen has been arrested or identified.

