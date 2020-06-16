Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Jun 16 20, 4:01 pm

Abu Dhabi to reopen museums, cultural sites at 40% capacity

Jun 16 2020

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has announced guidelines for the public as the emirate will soon be reopening museums and other cultural sites for up to 40% of the total capacity. The regulation of 40% capacity is inclusive of both visitors and...

PH announces 364 new COVID-19 cases, 301 new recoveries

Jun 16 2020

The Department of Health has announced 364 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 26,781. DOH has also confirmed 301 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,552. In addition, the department announced 5 new...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

WATCH: Kapamilya singer Daryl Ong banned from ABS-CBN shows following leaked conversations on network’s franchise

by | Entertainment

Jun. 16, 20 | 4:01 pm

Kapamilya singer Daryl Ong, who rose to fame as a semi-finalist at The Voice of the Philippines Season 2, has allegedly been banned from appearing at ABS-CBN shows after a leaked recorded conversation shared with the network’s bosses heard Ong’s comments about the franchise.

Ong alleges that he, along with fellow Kapamilya Singer Bugoy Drilon are currently banned as he explained the circumstances that took place prior to the banning incident.

During a private conversation, Ong, Drilon and a former ABS-CBN employee were discussing matters pertaining to ABS-CBN’s signature campaign which was launched by the National Union Journalists of The Philippines (NUJP). With a target of 1 million signatures, the campaign only had 60,000 at the time, according to Ong.

“Sabi ko kay Bugs, ‘Hindi 60,000 na lang. Sixty thousand pa lang. At anong petsa na?’ Tapos, nagdadag ako ng comment, ‘Naku, malabo na ‘yan. mahirap na ‘yan. Kalaban pa man din nila ang gobyerno. Si Presidente ba naman ang kalaban. So, malabo na ‘yan,” shared Ong.

RELATED STORY: Solon asks ABS-CBN’s Lopez to recite first line of “Panatang Makabayan”

What Ong wasn’t aware of was that another person within the vicinity was recording their conversation regarding the franchise issue. Ong shared that this person apparently had close ties with a big boss at ABS-CBN and when that person shared the leaked conversation, his road manager talked to him and Drilon and expressed worry as she shared that the two singers are now banned from appearing in ABS-CBN shows.

“Apparently, ipinarinig yung recording. At ang dating sa kanila, wala kaming utang na loob. Or parang, pinag-uusapan namin yung franchise issue, and it seems na wala raw kaming concern. And parang, ang dating sa akin personally, ang impression sa kanila, kumakampi kami sa fact na hindi mare-renew yung license. Hindi na kami nabigyan ng chance na magpaliwanag,” said Ong.

READ ON: Sotto: No shortcuts on ABS-CBN franchise renewal bid

Ong wished to set the record straight after several of his fans saw him together with Drilon and Michael “Khel” Pangilinan’s ‘BuDaKhel’ trio guesting at Eat Bulaga, aired by rival network – GMA 7.

“Hindi po ako ang umalis sa ABS-CBN. Tinanggal po ako. Binan po ako,” said Ong.

Watch Ong’s full video below:

Jobs

Latest News

Abu Dhabi to reopen museums, cultural sites at 40% capacity

Abu Dhabi to reopen museums, cultural sites at 40% capacity

Jun 16, 2020

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has announced guidelines for the public as the emirate will soon be reopening museums and other cultural sites for up to 40% of the total capacity. The regulation of 40% capacity is inclusive of both visitors and...

PH announces 364 new COVID-19 cases, 301 new recoveries

PH announces 364 new COVID-19 cases, 301 new recoveries

Jun 16, 2020

The Department of Health has announced 364 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 26,781. DOH has also confirmed 301 new recoveries, with the total number now at 6,552. In addition, the department announced 5 new...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Sheena Halili announces pregnancy
Published On  June 14, 2020
Ben Tulfo calls Frankie Pangilinan “wannabe smart aleck”; trends on Twitter after blaming women for sexual abuse
Published On  June 14, 2020
Kalayaan 2020 celebration: Filipino stars commend strength of OFWs, urge them not to lose hope amid COVID-19
Published On  June 13, 2020
Close