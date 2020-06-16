WATCH: Kapamilya singer Daryl Ong banned from ABS-CBN shows following leaked conversations on network’s franchise

A Filipina based in the UAE has shared the current financial struggles she, her husband, and her aunt face following their unemployment status due to being diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Janice Mariano Ayson said that since their diagnosis, they no...
Kapamilya singer Daryl Ong, who rose to fame as a semi-finalist at The Voice of the Philippines Season 2, has allegedly been banned from appearing at ABS-CBN shows after a leaked recorded conversation shared with the network’s bosses heard Ong’s comments about the franchise.
Ong alleges that he, along with fellow Kapamilya Singer Bugoy Drilon are currently banned as he explained the circumstances that took place prior to the banning incident.
During a private conversation, Ong, Drilon and a former ABS-CBN employee were discussing matters pertaining to ABS-CBN’s signature campaign which was launched by the National Union Journalists of The Philippines (NUJP). With a target of 1 million signatures, the campaign only had 60,000 at the time, according to Ong.
“Sabi ko kay Bugs, ‘Hindi 60,000 na lang. Sixty thousand pa lang. At anong petsa na?’ Tapos, nagdadag ako ng comment, ‘Naku, malabo na ‘yan. mahirap na ‘yan. Kalaban pa man din nila ang gobyerno. Si Presidente ba naman ang kalaban. So, malabo na ‘yan,” shared Ong.
RELATED STORY: Solon asks ABS-CBN’s Lopez to recite first line of “Panatang Makabayan”
What Ong wasn’t aware of was that another person within the vicinity was recording their conversation regarding the franchise issue. Ong shared that this person apparently had close ties with a big boss at ABS-CBN and when that person shared the leaked conversation, his road manager talked to him and Drilon and expressed worry as she shared that the two singers are now banned from appearing in ABS-CBN shows.
“Apparently, ipinarinig yung recording. At ang dating sa kanila, wala kaming utang na loob. Or parang, pinag-uusapan namin yung franchise issue, and it seems na wala raw kaming concern. And parang, ang dating sa akin personally, ang impression sa kanila, kumakampi kami sa fact na hindi mare-renew yung license. Hindi na kami nabigyan ng chance na magpaliwanag,” said Ong.
READ ON: Sotto: No shortcuts on ABS-CBN franchise renewal bid
Ong wished to set the record straight after several of his fans saw him together with Drilon and Michael “Khel” Pangilinan’s ‘BuDaKhel’ trio guesting at Eat Bulaga, aired by rival network – GMA 7.
“Hindi po ako ang umalis sa ABS-CBN. Tinanggal po ako. Binan po ako,” said Ong.
Watch Ong’s full video below:
