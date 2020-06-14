Sheena Halili announces pregnancy

GMA actress Sheena Halili revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby on June 13.



In an Instagram post, she shared her baby bump and the sonogram of her child, saying, “And now we’re three! #13weeks.”





Her husband, Jeron Manzanero, also posted a photo of them together with the sonogram, while wearing face shields.



On the caption of the post, he was seemingly talking to the child, telling the baby about “How You Met Your Parents.”



“Let me tell you about a story on why your parents looked like this when we first saw you. Well, it was the worst of times and the best of times. Worst of times, because, well, there’s #Covid19 and all the humans in the world are #quarantined,” he said.



“Best of times, well, because God gave us YOU! As early as now, you already mean the world to me!” he added.