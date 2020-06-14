Sunday, June 14, 2020

Lucban PNP draws flak for warning women against wearing short skirts

The Lucban Municipal Police Station are now under probe following its advisory post on Facebook, comically telling women not to wear short skirts so they would not be sexually harassed. Lucban chief of police and other officers involved in posting the advisory would...

Senator Zubiri slams move to tax online businesses in PH

Philippine Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri expressed his dismay and slammed the Philippine government's plan to tax online businesses, as well as start-ups to get funding for various government-led projects. Senator Zubiri said that the move is both "insensitive and...

UAE marks beginning of summer season this June 21

The UAE has announced that its summer season will begin this June 21. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences revealed that the UAE's summer season will officially begin at 1:44 am, UAE local time on June 21. He furthered that...

Sheena Halili announces pregnancy

GMA actress Sheena Halili revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby on June 13.
 
In an Instagram post, she shared her baby bump and the sonogram of her child, saying, “And now we’re three! #13weeks.”

And now we’re three! #13weeks

Her husband, Jeron Manzanero, also posted a photo of them together with the sonogram, while wearing face shields.
 
On the caption of the post, he was seemingly talking to the child, telling the baby about “How You Met Your Parents.”
 
“Let me tell you about a story on why your parents looked like this when we first saw you. Well, it was the worst of times and the best of times. Worst of times, because, well, there’s #Covid19 and all the humans in the world are #quarantined,” he said.
 
“Best of times, well, because God gave us YOU! As early as now, you already mean the world to me!” he added.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

