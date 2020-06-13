Kalayaan 2020 celebration: Filipino stars commend strength of OFWs, urge them not to lose hope amid COVID-19

Various Filipino stars have expressed their admiration and gratitude of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as Kalayaan 2020 celebrates the 122nd Philippine Independence Day through a live video stream on June 12.

The event featured famous Filipino stars who commended the strength of OFWs, noting their heroic sacrifices just to provide a better life for their families back home, even amid this crisis.

GMA actor Tom Rodriguez lauded OFWs for showing the real meaning of Filipino spirit. “Matibay ang mga Pinoy, kahit anong unos ang dumaan sa buhay natin, hinaharap natin ito ng buong tapang. Hindi tayo nagpapatalo. Hanga ako sa tibay ninyo,” he said.

Singer Ronnie Liang said that their contribution to the country is beyond amazing, thanking them for their continuous hard work and hoping that they remain strong even during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong kadakilaan, sa inyong sakrispyo at malaking kontribusyon sa eonomiya ng ating bansa. Tunay kayong bayani. Huwag tayong mawawlan ng loob at malalagpasan din natin ito,” he said.

Former actress Asia Agcaoili, who is now based in New Zealand, said that she knows how lonely it can be to be in another country, a reason she calls on OFWs to continue communicating with their loved ones back home. “It can be very overwhelming. Always talk to your families at home. Tayo tayo nalang magdamayan tayo,” she said, adding that “if you feel sad just chat with me.”

Meanwhile, Ara Mina stressed that looking at the brighter side is key to surviving the crisis, as well as continuous prayers. “Be positive and huwag nating ipawalang bahala ang krisis na ito dahil hindi biro ito. Lahat ng paghihirap may brighter side after. Prayers lang,” she said.

Other celebrities who joined in the celebrations and greeted Filipinos in the Dubai include Diana Zubiri, Seth Fedelin, TNT Boys, Russell Reyes, Tony Labrusca, Dimples Romana, Lance Carr, Wendell Ramos, John Estrada, Dianne Medina, and Francine Prieto. Singer Jona Viray also wowed the audience with her performance, while Ryan Cayabyab showed a piece he composed titled ‘Better World’ to honor frontliners.

Senator Bong Go also noted his pride for OFWs, noting that they have proven the real meaning of courage and unity. “Ipinagmamalaki ko kayo dahi patulyo kayong nagkakaisa. Patuloy lang tayong magututlugan at wala tayong hamon na hindi malalampasan,” he said.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, meanwhile, urged Filipino communities to commemorate the sacrifice of our heroes—who are the reason we get to celebrate our independence. “Ang kasarinlan na ating tinatamasa ay utang natin sa kanilang kagitingan, tapang at pagmamahal sa inang bayan.”

In addition, Philippine Consulate General in Dubai Paul Raymund Cortes emphasized how the pandemic gave OFWs a chance to be united and more resilient.

“Itong krisis na ito ay nagbigay sa ating ng panahon para mag-isip kung ano ang dapat nating gawin para ipakita sa bong mundo ang pagiging proud natin bilang isang Pilipino, with health in mind and as a priority. Naniniwala ako at lahat ng kababayan natin na ang Filipino community is even more united, determined, and more resolute,” he said.