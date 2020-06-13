From Alden Richards to Julie Ann San Jose: See the Filipino stars who joined FilSoc’s PH Independence Day celebration

Filipinos who are currently residing within the Abu Dhabi emirate who plan to have their passports renewed but have no time to visit the embassy can now enjoy the services of the VFS Passport Renewal Center (PaRC) that was recently launched in the emirate. With...
Philippine Passport renewal center opens in Abu Dhabi
Filipinos in the emirate of Abu Dhabi who intend to renew their passports now have more time to do so in the coming days with the launch of the emirate's first and only Philippine Passport Renewal Center (PaRC). Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn...
COVID-19: 513 new cases in UAE, total now at 41,499 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 44,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 513 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 41,499. Additional 44,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by @mohapuae...
UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has announced that it is targetting over 200,000 valid residence visa holders to return to the country in the coming months. ICA stated that it will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign...
Filipinos got a unique kind of treat as famous Filipino stars joined the Filipino Social Club’s (FilSoc) 122nd celebration of Philippine Independence Day (PID).
In line with the UAE government’s safety measures against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), FilSoc celebrated the momentous occasion through a live video stream on June 12 from 11 AM to 7 PM. The event was swarmed by celebrities giving their message of hope, such as GMA actor Alden Richards—who greeted Filipinos in the UAE and commended their spirit amid the pandemic.
“Kahit ano mang hamon ang dumating sa buhay natin, kayang kaya natin malagpasan ‘yan basta sama sama,” he said.
Many Filipino artists also treated the audience with their online performances. The Clash Season 1 winner Golden Cañedo, for one, performed ‘Kailangan Kita’ and ‘Reflection’, while runner-up Garrett Bolden sang ‘Araw Gabi’ and his single ‘Handa Na Maghintay’. Julie Ann San Jose also took part in the celebration with her stunning numbers.
Famous basketball player LA Tenorio, meanwhile, hoped for the safety of every Filipino in the UAE and the rest of the world.
“Sa lahat ng kababayan natin sa UAE, sana po ay okay ang kalagayan niyo diyan. Sana maging safe tayo at maging malaya na tayong makabalik ang normal na buhay,” he said.
He also commended the resilience of OFWs all around the world, saying that they are the real heroes of the country today. “Kayo ang tunay na bayani. Alam namin ang sakrispisyo na ginagwa niyo para sa mga pamilya niyo sa Pilipinas. Huwag kayo mawawalan ng pag-asa ngayon. Patuloy lang tayong magdasal,” he added.
In addition, Parokya Ni Edgar’s Buwi Meneses talked about his new life abroad, especially as a frontliner in the US’s fight against COVID-19.
FilSoc’s PID celebration also awarded winners of Gawad Pinoy 2020, a recognition conferred to Filipino individuals who have shown exceptional and significant contribution in advancing or promoting the interest of Filipinos through their respective fields; and the Gawad Pinoy Senior Citizen 2020, which recognizes UAE-based Filipino senior citizens with inspiring stories and compelling achievements. The event concluded with the LED display of the Philippine flag at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai.
