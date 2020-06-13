From Alden Richards to Julie Ann San Jose: See the Filipino stars who joined FilSoc’s PH Independence Day celebration

Filipinos got a unique kind of treat as famous Filipino stars joined the Filipino Social Club’s (FilSoc) 122nd celebration of Philippine Independence Day (PID).

In line with the UAE government’s safety measures against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), FilSoc celebrated the momentous occasion through a live video stream on June 12 from 11 AM to 7 PM. The event was swarmed by celebrities giving their message of hope, such as GMA actor Alden Richards—who greeted Filipinos in the UAE and commended their spirit amid the pandemic.

“Kahit ano mang hamon ang dumating sa buhay natin, kayang kaya natin malagpasan ‘yan basta sama sama,” he said.

Many Filipino artists also treated the audience with their online performances. The Clash Season 1 winner Golden Cañedo, for one, performed ‘Kailangan Kita’ and ‘Reflection’, while runner-up Garrett Bolden sang ‘Araw Gabi’ and his single ‘Handa Na Maghintay’. Julie Ann San Jose also took part in the celebration with her stunning numbers.

Famous basketball player LA Tenorio, meanwhile, hoped for the safety of every Filipino in the UAE and the rest of the world.

“Sa lahat ng kababayan natin sa UAE, sana po ay okay ang kalagayan niyo diyan. Sana maging safe tayo at maging malaya na tayong makabalik ang normal na buhay,” he said.

He also commended the resilience of OFWs all around the world, saying that they are the real heroes of the country today. “Kayo ang tunay na bayani. Alam namin ang sakrispisyo na ginagwa niyo para sa mga pamilya niyo sa Pilipinas. Huwag kayo mawawalan ng pag-asa ngayon. Patuloy lang tayong magdasal,” he added.

In addition, Parokya Ni Edgar’s Buwi Meneses talked about his new life abroad, especially as a frontliner in the US’s fight against COVID-19.

FilSoc’s PID celebration also awarded winners of Gawad Pinoy 2020, a recognition conferred to Filipino individuals who have shown exceptional and significant contribution in advancing or promoting the interest of Filipinos through their respective fields; and the Gawad Pinoy Senior Citizen 2020, which recognizes UAE-based Filipino senior citizens with inspiring stories and compelling achievements. The event concluded with the LED display of the Philippine flag at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai.