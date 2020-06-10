Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Jun 10 20, 1:09 pm

Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum to reopen starting June 25

Jun 10 2020

Some of France's most famous attractions are slated to reopen on June 25, over three months after closing down due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The renowned Eiffel Tower will reopen to the public on June 25. However, it said that it will only allow...

UAE denies that students will go back to school on August 30

Jun 10 2020

The UAE's Ministry of Education has denied the rumors circulating that students will start physically going back to school from August 30. In a tweet, the ministry said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the matter, and that the nature of learning process...

Janina San Miguel reveals she got offered PHP25 million for relationship

by | Entertainment

Jun. 10, 20 | 1:09 pm

Janina San Miguel, crowned Binibining Pilipinas 2008, revealed that she had received indecent proposals after winning the title.

In a documentary by Channel News Asia (CNA) Insider, she said that she was offered PHP25 million, cars, condominiums, and resorts in exchange for agreeing to be in a relationship.

“‘Yung PHP25 million, ano ‘yon gagawin ka niyang parang girlfriend. Bibigyan ka niya ng car, condo, resort, lahat,” CNA Insider quoted her as saying. She added that she was also offerd PHP3 million for a one-night stand.

She said that unbeknownst to many, there is a dark side to showbiz and pageantry, part of the reasons she quit.

San Miguel resigned from representing the Philippines on Miss World 2008, three months before the competition.

“Much important ‘yong family ko rather than wealth and fame. Parang ang gulo-gulo ng show business,” she added.

Latest News

