Janina San Miguel reveals she got offered PHP25 million for relationship

Some of France’s most famous attractions are slated to reopen on June 25, over three months after closing down due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The renowned Eiffel Tower will reopen to the public on June 25. However, it said that it will only allow...
DOLE denies PSA report of 7.3 M job losses; reveals total number of jobless Filipinos currently at 69,000
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) revealed that the number of Filipinos who have lost their jobs due to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is at 69,000. This number is far from the data released by the Philippine...
PH areas under modified general community quarantine to allow gyms, cinemas to open at 50% capacity
The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced on June 9 that leisure establishments such as gyms and cinemas will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity in areas under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). In a press briefing, Trade...
UAE denies that students will go back to school on August 30
The UAE’s Ministry of Education has denied the rumors circulating that students will start physically going back to school from August 30. In a tweet, the ministry said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the matter, and that the nature of learning process...
Janina San Miguel, crowned Binibining Pilipinas 2008, revealed that she had received indecent proposals after winning the title.
In a documentary by Channel News Asia (CNA) Insider, she said that she was offered PHP25 million, cars, condominiums, and resorts in exchange for agreeing to be in a relationship.
“‘Yung PHP25 million, ano ‘yon gagawin ka niyang parang girlfriend. Bibigyan ka niya ng car, condo, resort, lahat,” CNA Insider quoted her as saying. She added that she was also offerd PHP3 million for a one-night stand.
She said that unbeknownst to many, there is a dark side to showbiz and pageantry, part of the reasons she quit.
San Miguel resigned from representing the Philippines on Miss World 2008, three months before the competition.
“Much important ‘yong family ko rather than wealth and fame. Parang ang gulo-gulo ng show business,” she added.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved