Daniel Radcliffe speaks out against J.K. Rowling over her gender identity tweets

Some of France’s most famous attractions are slated to reopen on June 25, over three months after closing down due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The renowned Eiffel Tower will reopen to the public on June 25. However, it said that it will only allow...
DOLE denies PSA report of 7.3 M job losses; reveals total number of jobless Filipinos currently at 69,000
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) revealed that the number of Filipinos who have lost their jobs due to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is at 69,000. This number is far from the data released by the Philippine...
PH areas under modified general community quarantine to allow gyms, cinemas to open at 50% capacity
The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced on June 9 that leisure establishments such as gyms and cinemas will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity in areas under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). In a press briefing, Trade...
UAE denies that students will go back to school on August 30
The UAE’s Ministry of Education has denied the rumors circulating that students will start physically going back to school from August 30. In a tweet, the ministry said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the matter, and that the nature of learning process...
“Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe has responded to the tweets of franchise author J.K. Rowling about gender identity, defending trans woman and saying we need to support them more from discrimination.
In a post on the website of The Trevor Project—a non-profit group dedicated to preventing suicide among LGBTQ—he wrote that “Transgender women are women,” and that “any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo (Rowling) or I.”
Rowling drew flak recently for her tweets about trans-women, which some consider as transphobic.
Radcliffe apologized to the fans on behalf of the author, and hopes that her tweets do not taint the ‘Harry Potter’ books and their love for the novel series.
“I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you. If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred,” he said.
