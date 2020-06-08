DJ Loonyo apologizes for misinformed take on mass testing

Providing an analysis on the real estate sector as the UAE adjusts to the new normal, Lootah Real Estate Development (Lootah), one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers, outlined the top 5 trends that will shape up the local property market in the era...
India reopens public areas despite increasing number of COVID-19 cases
After 10 weeks of lockdown, India has decided to resume operations in several of its commercial establishments despite the increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases across the country. India is now the fifth most impacted nation in the world 258,090,...
A HISTORIC MOVE: Minneapolis lawmakers vote to disband police
The majority of the council of Minneapolis has voted to dismantle the city’s police department and instead supplant a new model to guarantee public safety—a historic move as widespread protests occur across the US to advocate against police brutality. The council...
Solon asks ABS-CBN’s Lopez to recite first line of “Panatang Makabayan”
ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III was asked by a solon as a test if he recalls the first few lines of the country's "Panatang Makabayan" as he faced the congress today as part of the ongoing hearings regarding the franchise of the media giant. Deputy...
Dancer and influencer DJ Loonyo has apologized for his misinformed take on mass testing, which drew flak from Filipinos online.
In a Facebook Live streaming, the influencer admitted that he was misinformed about the concept of mass testing, and that he was not responsibly thinking when I shared his thoughts and opinions.
“Hindi ako naging responsable on how I shared those words, thoughts and opinions. I totally forgot that when you’re an influencer, counted lahat ng sinasabi mo. I really apologize for what happened. It was a learning experience for me,” he said.
Recently, DJ Loonyo was criticized after he voiced out his opposition against mass testing in a livestream interview on June 2. In the interview, he said that he does not believe in mass testing, thinking that it involves ingesting or being injected with something for COVID-19.
“I just don’t know. It’s like, gagana ba itong bagay na ito sa ganitong ano? ‘Di ba? I don’t know ano gagamitin nila sa mass testing, but kung ano ipapainom nila, kung ano ipapagawa nila…. It’s a trial and error, kaya it’s mass testing. Kaya kawawa ‘yung mag-i-intake at ‘yung mag-a-undergo niyan, because it’s not 100%,” he added.
Mass testing involves medical staff conducting a simple swab test to determine whether people are positive or negative for the disease.
The influencer said that he learned his lesson and that he will just instead use his platform to spread positivity and love.
“What we post today, kung anong mga sinasabi sa social media ngayon, bobo, tanga and all those things, nakikita ng younger generation. Nakikita ng mga bata ‘yun. When they see these things, it will implant the new normal in their head na okay, it’s cool na magsabi ng tanga or bobo sa kapwa. Tayo ‘yung may kasalanan nun as parents or kapatid,” DJ Loonyo said.
