After viral video of her cursing at hotel staff, Pinky Amador explains her side; says building was irresponsible, not transparent

After a video of her yelling at hotel staff members went viral, actress Pinky Amador explained her side of the story—noting that her behavior was a result of the building’s neglect for tenants.

In a statement released through her talent manager Arnold L. Vegafria, Amador has apologized regarding her behavior but said she stands by her complaints against the management of the ‘condo-tel’ where she resides.

According to the actress, it all began when she learned that her building was a designated coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine facility for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who are Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs). She said she then requested the administration on May 4 to issue a memo to inform the residents about such a sensitive matter, as well as include updates on safety protocols related to the disease.

She said that the administration, however, did not adhere to her request immediately.

“We simply wanted them to be transparent with us about the goings on in the building, and to inform us about any systems they have in place. I cannot count the number of times I have tried to communicate this. My other neighbors also tried to do so, to no avail. That was utterly frustrating,” she said in the statement.

The staff’s failed response to their request, she said, led to the incident that was captured on the video.

Amador reiterated that she was just protecting her community, and that she was just frustrated about the irresponsibility of the management.

“It is a community which includes the administration and something the administration has neglected, repeatedly. What the administration fails to understand is that their actions have an impact not just on their health, but that of the residents’ too,” she said.

“Under these stressful times, when pushed to the limit, how far will you go to protect your loved ones? Sa mga nasaktan ko, I am truly sorry, pero ipinaglaban ko lang ang karapatan natin mabuhay ng ligtas sa sakit,” she added.