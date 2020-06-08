Monday, June 8, 2020

Jun 08 20, 4:16 pm

India reopens public areas despite increasing number of COVID-19 cases

Jun 08 2020

After 10 weeks of lockdown, India has decided to resume operations in several of its commercial establishments despite the increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases across the country. India is now the fifth most impacted nation in the world 258,090,...

A HISTORIC MOVE: Minneapolis lawmakers vote to disband police

Jun 08 2020

The majority of the council of Minneapolis has voted to dismantle the city’s police department and instead supplant a new model to guarantee public safety—a historic move as widespread protests occur across the US to advocate against police brutality. The council...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

After viral video of her cursing at hotel staff, Pinky Amador explains her side; says building was irresponsible, not transparent

by | Entertainment, News

Jun. 08, 20 | 4:16 pm

After a video of her yelling at hotel staff members went viral, actress Pinky Amador explained her side of the story—noting that her behavior was a result of the building’s neglect for tenants.

In a statement released through her talent manager Arnold L. Vegafria, Amador has apologized regarding her behavior but said she stands by her complaints against the management of the ‘condo-tel’ where she resides.

According to the actress, it all began when she learned that her building was a designated coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine facility for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who are Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs). She said she then requested the administration on May 4 to issue a memo to inform the residents about such a sensitive matter, as well as include updates on safety protocols related to the disease.

She said that the administration, however, did not adhere to her request immediately.

“We simply wanted them to be transparent with us about the goings on in the building, and to inform us about any systems they have in place. I cannot count the number of times I have tried to communicate this. My other neighbors also tried to do so, to no avail. That was utterly frustrating,” she said in the statement.

The staff’s failed response to their request, she said, led to the incident that was captured on the video.

Amador reiterated that she was just protecting her community, and that she was just frustrated about the irresponsibility of the management.

“It is a community which includes the administration and something the administration has neglected, repeatedly. What the administration fails to understand is that their actions have an impact not just on their health, but that of the residents’ too,” she said.

“Under these stressful times, when pushed to the limit, how far will you go to protect your loved ones? Sa mga nasaktan ko, I am truly sorry, pero ipinaglaban ko lang ang karapatan natin mabuhay ng ligtas sa sakit,” she added.

Jobs

Latest News

DJ Loonyo apologizes for misinformed take on mass testing

DJ Loonyo apologizes for misinformed take on mass testing

Jun 8, 2020

Dancer and influencer DJ Loonyo has apologized for his misinformed take on mass testing, which drew flak from Filipinos online. In a Facebook Live streaming, the influencer admitted that he was misinformed about the concept of mass testing, and that he was not...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment, News
Authorities advise residents to renew residency visa before flying out of UAE
Published On  June 8, 2020
DJ Loonyo apologizes for misinformed take on mass testing
Published On  June 8, 2020
Lootah CEO outlines top 5 trends that will transform UAE’s real estate sector in post COVID-19 era
Published On  June 8, 2020
Close