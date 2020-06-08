After viral video of her cursing at hotel staff, Pinky Amador explains her side; says building was irresponsible, not transparent

UAE authorities remind residents that they should renew their visa if they plan to head out of the country to avoid possible problems at the immigration area upon their return. Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) stated that while...
Lootah CEO outlines top 5 trends that will transform UAE’s real estate sector in post COVID-19 era
Providing an analysis on the real estate sector as the UAE adjusts to the new normal, Lootah Real Estate Development (Lootah), one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers, outlined the top 5 trends that will shape up the local property market in the era...
India reopens public areas despite increasing number of COVID-19 cases
After 10 weeks of lockdown, India has decided to resume operations in several of its commercial establishments despite the increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases across the country. India is now the fifth most impacted nation in the world 258,090,...
A HISTORIC MOVE: Minneapolis lawmakers vote to disband police
The majority of the council of Minneapolis has voted to dismantle the city’s police department and instead supplant a new model to guarantee public safety—a historic move as widespread protests occur across the US to advocate against police brutality. The council...
After a video of her yelling at hotel staff members went viral, actress Pinky Amador explained her side of the story—noting that her behavior was a result of the building’s neglect for tenants.
In a statement released through her talent manager Arnold L. Vegafria, Amador has apologized regarding her behavior but said she stands by her complaints against the management of the ‘condo-tel’ where she resides.
According to the actress, it all began when she learned that her building was a designated coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine facility for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who are Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs). She said she then requested the administration on May 4 to issue a memo to inform the residents about such a sensitive matter, as well as include updates on safety protocols related to the disease.
She said that the administration, however, did not adhere to her request immediately.
“We simply wanted them to be transparent with us about the goings on in the building, and to inform us about any systems they have in place. I cannot count the number of times I have tried to communicate this. My other neighbors also tried to do so, to no avail. That was utterly frustrating,” she said in the statement.
The staff’s failed response to their request, she said, led to the incident that was captured on the video.
Amador reiterated that she was just protecting her community, and that she was just frustrated about the irresponsibility of the management.
“It is a community which includes the administration and something the administration has neglected, repeatedly. What the administration fails to understand is that their actions have an impact not just on their health, but that of the residents’ too,” she said.
“Under these stressful times, when pushed to the limit, how far will you go to protect your loved ones? Sa mga nasaktan ko, I am truly sorry, pero ipinaglaban ko lang ang karapatan natin mabuhay ng ligtas sa sakit,” she added.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved