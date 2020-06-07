 ‘Harry Potter’ fans disappointed in JK Rowling over anti-trans tweets

Following Abu Dhabi's pronouncements of an emirate-wide movement restriction, some residents who live in Abu Dhabi but had urgent matters to attend to in Dubai and/or the Northern Emirates found themselves stranded outside their home emirate. In the case of Pakistani...
UAE mandates isolation rooms, capacity limits on pools, gyms, cafes for hotel establishments
(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has launched an integrated health and safety advisory outlining all precautionary measures that must be pursued across all hotel establishments to ensure safety and wellbeing of guests. The guide...
COVID-19: PH surpasses 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 1,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed nine new cases. The total death toll now stands at 1,003. DOH has also confirmed 555 new cases, bringing the...
Abu Dhabi police advises motorists to check tires to avoid accidents
(WAM) -- As part of its 'Safe Traffic Summer Campaign', Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged drivers to urgently check the tyres of their vehicles to ensure they are safe and undamaged, to avoid accidents during summer resulting from high temperatures. Lt. Colonel Mohammed...
Fans of popular book series “Harry Potter” expressed disappointment in its author J.K. Rowling over her anti-trans tweets.
Rowling was called out by fans over her series of tweets that criticize people who believe “biological sex isn’t real.”
“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she said.
GLAAD, a US-based LGBTQ rights group, said that the author’s tweets distort facts about gender identity and trans-people—noting there is no excuse to target them especially now that we live in a modern society.
In addition, Metro Manila Pride—a LGBTQ group in the Philippines—said that Rowling is not an ally, and urged Filipinos to unfollow her, and instead follow writers who are real allies of LGBTQ.
Rowling, however, denied hating trans-people, noting that she has been empathetic to them for decades and that she respects their rights.
“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense,” she said. “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”
Last year, Rowling has also been called out supporting a researcher who was terminated for stating that a person cannot change their biological gender.
This isn’t the first time that Rowling’s been criticized for her statements against trans women disguised as statements of support. In December, she publicly supported a researcher who was fired for saying a person cannot change their biological sex.
ICYMI: J.K. Rowling is NOT an ally, mga mahal. https://t.co/GjYyclLjqT pic.twitter.com/MabjaU4QXZ
— Metro Manila Pride | #SulongWagPatinag (@mmprideorg) June 7, 2020
