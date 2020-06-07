Sunday, June 7, 2020

COVID-19: PH surpasses 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths

Jun 07 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 1,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed nine new cases. The total death toll now stands at 1,003. DOH has also confirmed 555 new cases, bringing the...

Abu Dhabi police advises motorists to check tires to avoid accidents

Jun 07 2020

(WAM) -- As part of its 'Safe Traffic Summer Campaign', Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged drivers to urgently check the tyres of their vehicles to ensure they are safe and undamaged, to avoid accidents during summer resulting from high temperatures. Lt. Colonel Mohammed...

Filipino-founded Dubai Camerata Singers honor frontliners with cover of The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’

by | Entertainment, Feature

Jun. 07, 20 | 2:30 pm

Dubai Camerata Singers, an award-winning chorale group in the UAE founded by Filipino professional singers, released their own cover of The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’ to honor the health workers battling at the front lines against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
 
The singers have published their virtual choir cover on their social media, noting that the congruity of this cover and the period when the song was composed is that “both times are when we need love the most.”

READ ALSO: Filipina to lead 120-member Choir for the Papal Mass
 
“In 1967, there was a call to end the Vietnam war, and now in 2020 we need to show our love for those who cared for the sick and for those who keep us safe. Truly, in both times, ‘love is all we need’,” the group said in its Facebook page.
 
The group added that they have decided to do a cover because they want to uplift the spirits of the nurses—deemed the heart of healthcare—as well as the rest of medical practitioners as they risk their safety to save the lives of others.
 
WATCH THEIR COVER HERE:

 
 
 
The Dubai Camerata Singers is a start-up group of 10 alumni singers from their college choir in the Philippines and wanted to continue their passion for chorale music under the same musical direction of Arne Sunico Lubasan. From its inception in 2017, the group has evolved into a multi-national crossover chorale with 32 members from the Philippines, Brazil, Chile, India, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Syria.
 
The choir group had been given accolades over the years, including the first runner-up title at the Choirfest Middle East 2017 and 2019 Dubai and the Best Performance award at the Short+Sweet Voices choral competition in Dubai.
 
SEE ALSO: WATCH: Filipino choirs in the UAE perform Christmas Carols at Paskuhang Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi

Latest News

COVID-19: PH surpasses 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19: PH surpasses 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths

Jun 7, 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 1,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed nine new cases. The total death toll now stands at 1,003. DOH has also confirmed 555 new cases, bringing the...

Abu Dhabi police advises motorists to check tires to avoid accidents

Abu Dhabi police advises motorists to check tires to avoid accidents

Jun 7, 2020

(WAM) -- As part of its 'Safe Traffic Summer Campaign', Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged drivers to urgently check the tyres of their vehicles to ensure they are safe and undamaged, to avoid accidents during summer resulting from high temperatures. Lt. Colonel Mohammed...

