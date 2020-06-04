Member of K-pop group Blackpink scammed by ex-manager out of KRW1 billion (PHP40.9 million)

A Grade 10 student in India, who came from a poor family, committed suicide on June 1 by setting herself on fire after failing to attend her online classes. According to her parents, the student got upset because their TV was not functioning and the battery of the...
Residents living in shared accommodation with vulnerable people exempted from UAE’s back-to-office announcement
The UAE recently announced that the country is raising its occupancy ceiling and staffing at government offices and federal authorities to 50% beginning Sunday, June 7. In line with this, the government has outlined several exemptions for those who may continue to...
OFWs kicked out of a bus, accommodation after employer shuts down business amid COVID-19
Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were thrown out of a company bus after the restaurant they were working at closed down due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by GMA’s 24 Oras, the OFWs were kicked out of the bus while they were on their...
PH resumes COVID-19 clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine
The Philippines is set to resume the solidarity trials for hydroxychloroquine as the world continues to assess the viability of the drug as a possible treatment against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The World Health Organization temporarily put a halt to the...
Lisa, a 23-year-old member of K-pop group Blackpink, was scammed by her former manager at YG Entertainment out of KRW1 billion (PHP40.9 million).
According to local media reports, the ex-manager—known as “A”—swindled the money through taking advantage of Lisa’s connections and receiving the money on her behalf under the pretense of helping her invest in real estate.
The Thai performer was said to have lost all her money after A allegedly spent all of it on gambling.
READ ALSO: Pinoys in UAE want to recover investments from scam
In a statement released by YG Entertainment, the company apologized to the K-pop singer and that they have agreed to settle the issue privately. Sout Korean news outlet Soompi added that the ex-manager—who already left YG—has already reimbursed a portion of Lisa’s money and agreed to pay the remaining amount.
Lisa is one of the first non-Korean performers to debut under YG Entertainment. Her group, Blackpink, is expected to release their first album in September.
SEE ALSO: Dubai Police nab nine expats for Dh32 million online scam
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
