Member of K-pop group Blackpink scammed by ex-manager out of KRW1 billion (PHP40.9 million)

Lisa, a 23-year-old member of K-pop group Blackpink, was scammed by her former manager at YG Entertainment out of KRW1 billion (PHP40.9 million).

According to local media reports, the ex-manager—known as “A”—swindled the money through taking advantage of Lisa’s connections and receiving the money on her behalf under the pretense of helping her invest in real estate.

The Thai performer was said to have lost all her money after A allegedly spent all of it on gambling.

In a statement released by YG Entertainment, the company apologized to the K-pop singer and that they have agreed to settle the issue privately. Sout Korean news outlet Soompi added that the ex-manager—who already left YG—has already reimbursed a portion of Lisa’s money and agreed to pay the remaining amount.

Lisa is one of the first non-Korean performers to debut under YG Entertainment. Her group, Blackpink, is expected to release their first album in September.

