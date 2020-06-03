WATCH: Nadine Lustre, James Reid join virtual interview with MYX

Former couple Nadine Lustre and James Reid both joined a virtual interview on June 2 for the first time since they announced their split early this year.

Lustre and Reid were nominated in this year’s MYX Music Awards for their music videos, “Summer” (for Music Video of the Year) and “Fiend” (Urban Video of the Year).

Rumors started circulating among fans of JaDine about the two rekindling their romance. The two however, did not tackle about the status of their relationship in the interview.

Instead, they discussed what they did during the enhanced community quarantine, their joint work on the music videos, as well as Lustre’s upcoming album—which will be released under Reid’s record company Careless Music.

The actress said that the quarantine measures gave her more time to write her songs, which focused mainly on empowerment, self-love, and mental health.

“A lot of people message me and kind of look up to me when it comes to empowerment or being strong and fearless. This is the perfect platform or catalyst to help empower and inspire people who listen to my music,” she said.

In the MYX interview, she added that three of her songs tackle mental health—making the album very personal for her.

Earlier, the actress revealed her struggles with depression and anxiety—triggered mostly by the death of his brother who suffered the same illness.

“The album is very personal, because it’s all about what I went through, my experiences,” she said.

Reid, on the other hand, commended Lustre’s strength—noting that he is proud of the result of the album.

“It’s Nadine’s experience. She’s one of the strongest women that I know. She’s been through so much, and I’ve seen her grow. The inspiration was all there. It was really just getting the people together to help tell that story,” he said.