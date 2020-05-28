‘Crash Landing on You’ star Hyun Bin becomes newest endorser of PH telco company

Philippine telecommunications company Smart Communications has released a teaser hinting that they have landed “Crash Landing on You” star Hyun Bin as their newest endorser.



On May 27, Smart posted the short clip on their Twitter account, showing a part of Hyun Bin’s face and stating that they are going to reveal him on June 1.



“The Captain is coming. Watch out for the big RiVeal,” Smart wrote in the caption.

READ ALSO: Crash Landing On You’ star secretly donates to help fight COVID-19



After speculations from netizens, PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan confirmed it is indeed Hyun Bin—noting that the actor’s online and TV ads for Smart will premiere around noon of June 1.



The telco company earlier said in an announcement that they have landed the famous South Korean star in line with their efforts to launch a thematic campaign that will center on unique customer experience.



“We believe Hyun Bin and our partnership with him embodies our brand value which is to be part of the pursuit of their passions and Filipinos are certainly passionate and crazy about K-dramas and Captain Ri,” it said.



Hyun Bin has been famous for starring in hit K-drama shows such as “My Name is Kim Sam Soon,” “Secret Garden,” and his latest series “Crash Landing on You.”



SEE ALSO: Sharon, Sara Duterte ‘bicker’ over CLOY star Hyun Bin