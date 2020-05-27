Michael Cinco unveils laboratory gown design for UAE frontliners

World-renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco has unveiled the laboratory gown he created for the medical health workers in the UAE battling at the front line against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his Instagram, he revealed his newest design for the frontliners—a protection lab gown, which he styled to look like a high fashion dress.

“This is not really an actual dress. It is just a plain protection lab gown creatively draped and styled on a mannequin to make it look like a high fashion dress for our amazing medical frontliners fighting for COVID-19 in UAE,” he wrote in the caption.

Cinco is among the prominent designers in the UAE—along with Furne One—who have joined #AThread4Cause initiative by the Arab Fashion Council (AFC)—in partnership with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Dubai Design District (d3).

In this campaign, the designers create Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers in the country—such as surgical masks, isolation gowns, and hoodies.

According to a statement by Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of d3, the initiative is proof of the value of the design industry to the society.

“As the fashion capital of the Middle East, d3 is both humbled and delighted to support #AThread4Cause,” he said.

Cinco earlier said in a statement that the cause demonstrates a community spirit that is needed now more than ever.

“In exceptional circumstances such as this pandemic, it’s more important than ever to stand together. The future is not bleak, and it’s crucial that we provide people with something to believe in. We need to demonstrate the sense of belonging, community spirit and light that only fashion can bring to our world,” he said.

