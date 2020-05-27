Michael Cinco unveils laboratory gown design for UAE frontliners

More than 1,000 bottles of liquor intended to be sold by bootleggers were found hidden in a pit in the dessert over Eid al-Fitr. Police teams of Jebel Ali Police Station discovered 1,110 bottles of alcoholic beverages inside plastic bags underground. They arrested...
World-renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco has unveiled the laboratory gown he created for the medical health workers in the UAE battling at the front line against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
In his Instagram, he revealed his newest design for the frontliners—a protection lab gown, which he styled to look like a high fashion dress.
“This is not really an actual dress. It is just a plain protection lab gown creatively draped and styled on a mannequin to make it look like a high fashion dress for our amazing medical frontliners fighting for COVID-19 in UAE,” he wrote in the caption.
Cinco is among the prominent designers in the UAE—along with Furne One—who have joined #AThread4Cause initiative by the Arab Fashion Council (AFC)—in partnership with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Dubai Design District (d3).
In this campaign, the designers create Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers in the country—such as surgical masks, isolation gowns, and hoodies.
According to a statement by Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of d3, the initiative is proof of the value of the design industry to the society.
“As the fashion capital of the Middle East, d3 is both humbled and delighted to support #AThread4Cause,” he said.
Cinco earlier said in a statement that the cause demonstrates a community spirit that is needed now more than ever.
“In exceptional circumstances such as this pandemic, it’s more important than ever to stand together. The future is not bleak, and it’s crucial that we provide people with something to believe in. We need to demonstrate the sense of belonging, community spirit and light that only fashion can bring to our world,” he said.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
