Kim Chiu sells shirts inspired by ‘Bawal Lumabas’ song; proceeds to go to needy families amid COVID-19

UAE residents greeted Wednesday morning with so much bliss and hope as the emirate of Dubai announced reopening of more business establishments and other public spaces under the ‘new normal’. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince...
Government employees to head back to office with 100% staffing by June 14
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has announced that all government employees in the emirate will be back to their respective offices by June 14. The announcement follows...
Internet personality Francis Leo Marcos to face charges for identity concealment, passport breach
The Philippines' National Bureau of Investigation will file charges against businessman and internet personality Francis Leo Marcos for concealing his true name as well as for violations on the Philippines' Passport Law. NBI revealed that it had collected enough...
Town officials who refuse entry of returning OFWs to face charges, says Guevarra
Administrative charges await local government officials who will deny entry of returning overseas Filipino workers to their respective hometowns, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra warned Wednesday. "The president has already given instructions to all LGUs to accept...
Kim Chiu has shown how to make lemonades after being thrown lemons with her song produced out of her viral “Bawal Lumabas” rampage.
Her new single, “Bawal Lumabas,” trended on social media, with over three million views on Youtube as of this writing. Her song—which artists DJ Squammy and Adrian Crisanto helped produce—earned praise by netizens, with many noting on how she made the most out of the negative situation she was in.
Now, the actress is selling shirts inspired by her new hit song at PHP295 each. The proceeds will be given to families in need of food amid the enhanced community quarantine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
If the new business becomes successful, Chiu said she will donate to the fundraising initiatives of Angel Locsin as well as the “Shop and Share” project of Anne Curtis that aim to support mass testing.
“So sumisilip po ang pag-asa na one day pwede na tayong lumabas. This is a very hard moment ngayon na meron tayo,” she said.
Chiu also partnered with DJ Loonyo to choreograph the dance steps for the song.
