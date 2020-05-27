Wednesday, May 27, 2020

May 27 20, 7:45 pm

Dubai back in business

May 27 2020

UAE residents greeted Wednesday morning with so much bliss and hope as the emirate of Dubai announced reopening of more business establishments and other public spaces under the ‘new normal’. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince...

Kim Chiu sells shirts inspired by ‘Bawal Lumabas’ song; proceeds to go to needy families amid COVID-19

by | Entertainment

May. 27, 20 | 7:45 pm

Kim Chiu has shown how to make lemonades after being thrown lemons with her song produced out of her viral “Bawal Lumabas” rampage.
 
Her new single, “Bawal Lumabas,” trended on social media, with over three million views on Youtube as of this writing. Her song—which artists DJ Squammy and Adrian Crisanto helped produce—earned praise by netizens, with many noting on how she made the most out of the negative situation she was in.
 
Now, the actress is selling shirts inspired by her new hit song at PHP295 each. The proceeds will be given to families in need of food amid the enhanced community quarantine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
 
If the new business becomes successful, Chiu said she will donate to the fundraising initiatives of Angel Locsin as well as the “Shop and Share” project of Anne Curtis that aim to support mass testing.
 
“So sumisilip po ang pag-asa na one day pwede na tayong lumabas. This is a very hard moment ngayon na meron tayo,” she said.
 
Chiu also partnered with DJ Loonyo to choreograph the dance steps for the song. 

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

