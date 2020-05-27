Bollywood actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide amid COVID-19 lockdown

Bollywood actress Preksha Mehta has committed suicide in Pradesh, India on May 25 amid the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The 25-year-old actress, known for her Indian TV series “Crime Patrol,” allegedly took her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

According to the report of timesofindia.com, Mehta left a suicide note but did not specify the reason she decided to commit suicide. Previous reports, however, stated that the actress got depressed due to lack of work following the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Many believe that she was hinting about her struggles on her last post on Instagram story, in which she wrote the words: “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana” (the worst thing is the death of your dreams).”

