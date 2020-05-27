Bollywood actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) revealed on May 27 that 29 more Filipinos outside the Philippines have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—bringing the total number to 2,644. Of the confirmed cases, 930 have already recovered while 1,400 are...
Bollywood actress Preksha Mehta has committed suicide in Pradesh, India on May 25 amid the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The 25-year-old actress, known for her Indian TV series “Crime Patrol,” allegedly took her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.
READ ALSO: Nurse diagnosed with COVID-19 commits suicide over fear of spreading it
According to the report of timesofindia.com, Mehta left a suicide note but did not specify the reason she decided to commit suicide. Previous reports, however, stated that the actress got depressed due to lack of work following the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.
Many believe that she was hinting about her struggles on her last post on Instagram story, in which she wrote the words: “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana” (the worst thing is the death of your dreams).”
SEE ALSO: OFW in Lebanon commits suicide
