517 prisoners in PH test positive for COVID-19

May 26 2020

The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25. According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management...

PNP launches own testing center as more cops get infected with COVID-19

May 26 2020

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines. PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General...

Mo Twister proposes to Angelicopter via podcast

by | Entertainment

May. 26, 20 | 3:07 pm

Radio DJ Mo Twiter is now engaged to longtime girlfriend and former radio co-host Angelicopter.
 
The radio host proposed to Angelicopter, whose real name is Angelika Schmeing, via his podcast ‘Good Times with Mo’. In this episode, a girl named Karla—who turned out to be their producer Anj—sought the advice of the couple.
 
As Anj narrated her situation, Schmeing realized that it was actually her love story with Mo. The caller then went on to say: “You know, I just want him to say one thing. I just wish he’d say this line: “Angelika, would you take this ring and say yes to being Mohan’s (Mo Twister’s real name) wife?’”
 
Schmeing was initially confused, and Mo explained that the call is part of his proposal to her. After seconds of silence, said “Of course, babe you know that naman, I’m crying na naman. I love you babe.”
 
Mo posted a photo of Schmeing showing off the engagement ring on his Instagram account. “She woke up like this. Early morning GTWM Podcast episode with the rock of our family, the prized jewel of my heart, the beauty with the diamond eyes @angelicopter on GTWM Season 7 Episode 45, out on Spotify now,” he wrote in the caption.
 
The two have been in a relationship for 10 years and have a daughter together named Amsterdam. They are raising both her and Schmeing’s son from her first marriage in the US. Mo also has a daughter from ex-girlfriend Bunny Paras.
 

Latest News

