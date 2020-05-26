Mo Twister proposes to Angelicopter via podcast

The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25. According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management...
PH heeds WHO advise to stop COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine clinical trials
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has announced that it would be putting clinical trials for the COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine to a halt, citing safety concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO). DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...
PNP launches own testing center as more cops get infected with COVID-19
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines. PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General...
OWWA announces resumption of “Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay” program, repatriated OFWs can apply up to Php20,000 livelihood support
Distressed overseas Filipino workers who have returned to the Philippines due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and plan to stay in the country for good may soon apply for the "Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay" program of the Overseas Workers...
Radio DJ Mo Twiter is now engaged to longtime girlfriend and former radio co-host Angelicopter.
The radio host proposed to Angelicopter, whose real name is Angelika Schmeing, via his podcast ‘Good Times with Mo’. In this episode, a girl named Karla—who turned out to be their producer Anj—sought the advice of the couple.
As Anj narrated her situation, Schmeing realized that it was actually her love story with Mo. The caller then went on to say: “You know, I just want him to say one thing. I just wish he’d say this line: “Angelika, would you take this ring and say yes to being Mohan’s (Mo Twister’s real name) wife?’”
Schmeing was initially confused, and Mo explained that the call is part of his proposal to her. After seconds of silence, said “Of course, babe you know that naman, I’m crying na naman. I love you babe.”
Mo posted a photo of Schmeing showing off the engagement ring on his Instagram account. “She woke up like this. Early morning GTWM Podcast episode with the rock of our family, the prized jewel of my heart, the beauty with the diamond eyes @angelicopter on GTWM Season 7 Episode 45, out on Spotify now,” he wrote in the caption.
The two have been in a relationship for 10 years and have a daughter together named Amsterdam. They are raising both her and Schmeing’s son from her first marriage in the US. Mo also has a daughter from ex-girlfriend Bunny Paras.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
