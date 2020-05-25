5 PH films to stream on Netflix in June for Independence Day

Photos courtesy of Netlix

Netflix said that they have acquired the rights to five more Filipino movies ahead of the country’s celebration of the Independence Day.

According to the streaming service, they have partnered with studios such as Viva, ERJ Found Films, Black Cap Pictures, and Changhe Films to launch more Filipino films in time for the Philippines’ Independence Day commemoration.

“We are constantly amazed by the creativity of storytellers and the quality of talent coming out of the Philippines. Filipinos are avid entertainment fans, so at Netflix we are committed to bringing the best stories locally and from around the world to our members here,” said Raphael Phang, manager of content acquisition at Netflix.

The five movies that will be available on the streaming platform by June include:

PINOY SUNDAY (Available on June 5)

Cast: Bayani Agbayani, Jeffrey Quizon, Meryll Soriano, Alessandra de Rossi

SUNOD (Available on June 14)

Cast: Carmina Villarroel, Mylene Dizon, JC Santos

LOLA IGNA (Available on June 18)

Cast: Meryll Soriano, Maria Isabel Lopez

UNTRUE (Available on June 22)

Cast: Cristine Reyes, Xian Lim

ORDINARY PEOPLE (TBA)

Cast: Ronwaldo Martin, Hasmine Kilip, Maria Isabel Lopez

