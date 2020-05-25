Monday, May 25, 2020

May 25 20, 2:01 pm

Dubai prison frees some prisoners to reduce population amid COVID-19

May 25 2020

A prison in Dubai has released various prisoners jailed for minor crimes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Brig Ali Al Shamali, director general of correctional institutions in Al Aweer central prison, said that they have released 30 to...

Thai scientists start monkey trials for COVID-19 vaccine

May 25 2020

Researchers from Thailand have begun testing their newly developed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys, a government official said. Suvit Maesincee, the country’s minister of higher education, science, and research and innovation, said that experts have...

POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid

May 25 2020

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai has reopened the online applications for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides a one-time Php10,000 (Dh730) financial aid for OFW whose employment was...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

5 PH films to stream on Netflix in June for Independence Day

by | Entertainment

May. 25, 20 | 2:01 pm

Photos courtesy of Netlix

Netflix said that they have acquired the rights to five more Filipino movies ahead of the country’s celebration of the Independence Day.

According to the streaming service, they have partnered with studios such as Viva, ERJ Found Films, Black Cap Pictures, and Changhe Films to launch more Filipino films in time for the Philippines’ Independence Day commemoration.

READ ALSO: ‘Ang Probinsyano’ now on Netflix

“We are constantly amazed by the creativity of storytellers and the quality of talent coming out of the Philippines. Filipinos are avid entertainment fans, so at Netflix we are committed to bringing the best stories locally and from around the world to our members here,” said Raphael Phang, manager of content acquisition at Netflix.

The five movies that will be available on the streaming platform by June include:

PINOY SUNDAY (Available on June 5)

Photo credit: Netflix

Cast: Bayani Agbayani, Jeffrey Quizon, Meryll Soriano, Alessandra de Rossi

SUNOD (Available on June 14)

Photo credit: Netflix

Cast: Carmina Villarroel, Mylene Dizon, JC Santos

LOLA IGNA (Available on June 18)

Photo credit: Netflix

Cast: Meryll Soriano, Maria Isabel Lopez

UNTRUE (Available on June 22)

Photo credit: Netflix

Cast: Cristine Reyes, Xian Lim

ORDINARY PEOPLE (TBA)

Photo credit: Netflix

Cast: Ronwaldo Martin, Hasmine Kilip, Maria Isabel Lopez

SEE ALSO: Amazon Prime, Netflix emerge as top online platforms in UAE during COVID-19 period

Jobs

Latest News

5 PH films to stream on Netflix in June for Independence Day

5 PH films to stream on Netflix in June for Independence Day

May 25, 2020

Netflix said that they have acquired the rights to five more Filipino movies ahead of the country’s celebration of the Independence Day. According to the streaming service, they have partnered with studios such as Viva, ERJ Found Films, Black Cap Pictures, and Changhe...

Dubai prison frees some prisoners to reduce population amid COVID-19

Dubai prison frees some prisoners to reduce population amid COVID-19

May 25, 2020

A prison in Dubai has released various prisoners jailed for minor crimes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Brig Ali Al Shamali, director general of correctional institutions in Al Aweer central prison, said that they have released 30 to...

Eco-friendly company launches reusable face masks

Eco-friendly company launches reusable face masks

May 25, 2020

A UAE-based eco-friendly company has introduced its new reusable face masks to not only help in the fight against coronavirus virus disease (COVID-19), but also to protect the environment. Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) has launched its eco-friendly “Fine Guard” masks to...

Thai scientists start monkey trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Thai scientists start monkey trials for COVID-19 vaccine

May 25, 2020

Researchers from Thailand have begun testing their newly developed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys, a government official said. Suvit Maesincee, the country’s minister of higher education, science, and research and innovation, said that experts have...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Man who allegedly posted death threats against Kapamilya stars surrenders; denies Twitter account
Published On  May 24, 2020
‘Ano gagawin, isusupot ‘yung mga infected?’: Gladys Guevarra sees no need for mass testing
Published On  May 24, 2020
Sam Milby confirms dating Catriona Gray
Published On  May 23, 2020
Close