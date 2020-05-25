5 PH films to stream on Netflix in June for Independence Day

A prison in Dubai has released various prisoners jailed for minor crimes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Brig Ali Al Shamali, director general of correctional institutions in Al Aweer central prison, said that they have released 30 to...
DOJ says online child sexual abuse in PH increased by 260% during quarantine
The Department of Justice on May 25 said that reports of online child sexual abuse in the Philippines have increased by over 260 percent during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. According to DOJ, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)...
Thai scientists start monkey trials for COVID-19 vaccine
Researchers from Thailand have begun testing their newly developed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys, a government official said. Suvit Maesincee, the country’s minister of higher education, science, and research and innovation, said that experts have...
POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai has reopened the online applications for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides a one-time Php10,000 (Dh730) financial aid for OFW whose employment was...
Netflix said that they have acquired the rights to five more Filipino movies ahead of the country’s celebration of the Independence Day.
According to the streaming service, they have partnered with studios such as Viva, ERJ Found Films, Black Cap Pictures, and Changhe Films to launch more Filipino films in time for the Philippines’ Independence Day commemoration.
“We are constantly amazed by the creativity of storytellers and the quality of talent coming out of the Philippines. Filipinos are avid entertainment fans, so at Netflix we are committed to bringing the best stories locally and from around the world to our members here,” said Raphael Phang, manager of content acquisition at Netflix.
The five movies that will be available on the streaming platform by June include:
PINOY SUNDAY (Available on June 5)
Cast: Bayani Agbayani, Jeffrey Quizon, Meryll Soriano, Alessandra de Rossi
SUNOD (Available on June 14)
Cast: Carmina Villarroel, Mylene Dizon, JC Santos
LOLA IGNA (Available on June 18)
Cast: Meryll Soriano, Maria Isabel Lopez
UNTRUE (Available on June 22)
Cast: Cristine Reyes, Xian Lim
ORDINARY PEOPLE (TBA)
Cast: Ronwaldo Martin, Hasmine Kilip, Maria Isabel Lopez
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
