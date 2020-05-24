Man who allegedly posted death threats against Kapamilya stars surrenders; denies Twitter account

(WAM) - In collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced receiving more than 60,000 calls via the Estijaba hotline in March and April with enquiries, comments and...
PhilHealth clarifies over PHP8000 price for COVID-19 test kits
Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) explained why their COVID-19 test kits were packaged at over PHP8,000 after being probed by senators. The Senate recently questioned the state insurer on why the price of their test kits was valued at PHP8,150 when other...
President Duterte adds Php1 billion for DOLE-AKAP program
President Rodrigo Duterte has allocated another Php1 billion allocation for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides aid for Filipinos whose employment has been affected by the impact of the spread of the...
Worldwide COVID-19 recoveries now over 2 million
Recoveries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue to increase as it has now reached over 2,112,864 fully-healed patients from around the world. Of this number, 361,239 are from the United States followed by Germany at 159,716, and Spain at 150, 376. Here are...
A man who allegedly owns the Twitter account that posted a death threat against ABS-CBN and some of its personalities surrendered to National Bureau of Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao on May 22, ABS-CBN News reported.
The man, a diver in Davao del Norte, has disowned his Twitter account that posted a reward offer of PHP200 million against anyone who would kill Angel Locsin, Kim Chiu, Kathryn Bernardo, and Coco Martin, as well as blow up ABS-CBN headquarters. He denied that he owned the account, which has since been deactivated, and that he posted the threats.
This came after NBI responded to the Instagram post of Angel Locsin showing the screenshot of the tweet. “Hello, NBI? Beke nemen po,” she wrote in the caption.
READ ALSO: NBI nabs 25-year-old teacher for posting Php50M reward for President’s head
NBI said that they take the threat seriously, and that the actors “have all the right to seek the assistance of the NBI so their concerns can be appropriately addressed.”
Locsin, however, said she has no plans to file a complaint against people who threaten her life, including the man behind the Twitter account.
Earlier, Locsin, Bernardo, Chiu, and Martin have all publicly voiced out their protest against the broadcast closure of ABS-CBN.
SEE ALSO: Expat jailed after sending death threats on WhatsApp
