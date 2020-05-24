Man who allegedly posted death threats against Kapamilya stars surrenders; denies Twitter account

A man who allegedly owns the Twitter account that posted a death threat against ABS-CBN and some of its personalities surrendered to National Bureau of Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao on May 22, ABS-CBN News reported.

The man, a diver in Davao del Norte, has disowned his Twitter account that posted a reward offer of PHP200 million against anyone who would kill Angel Locsin, Kim Chiu, Kathryn Bernardo, and Coco Martin, as well as blow up ABS-CBN headquarters. He denied that he owned the account, which has since been deactivated, and that he posted the threats.

This came after NBI responded to the Instagram post of Angel Locsin showing the screenshot of the tweet. “Hello, NBI? Beke nemen po,” she wrote in the caption.

NBI said that they take the threat seriously, and that the actors “have all the right to seek the assistance of the NBI so their concerns can be appropriately addressed.”

Locsin, however, said she has no plans to file a complaint against people who threaten her life, including the man behind the Twitter account.

Earlier, Locsin, Bernardo, Chiu, and Martin have all publicly voiced out their protest against the broadcast closure of ABS-CBN.

