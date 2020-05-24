‘Ano gagawin, isusupot ‘yung mga infected?’: Gladys Guevarra sees no need for mass testing

(WAM) - In collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced receiving more than 60,000 calls via the Estijaba hotline in March and April with enquiries, comments and...
PhilHealth clarifies over PHP8000 price for COVID-19 test kits
Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) explained why their COVID-19 test kits were packaged at over PHP8,000 after being probed by senators. The Senate recently questioned the state insurer on why the price of their test kits was valued at PHP8,150 when other...
President Duterte adds Php1 billion for DOLE-AKAP program
President Rodrigo Duterte has allocated another Php1 billion allocation for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides aid for Filipinos whose employment has been affected by the impact of the spread of the...
Worldwide COVID-19 recoveries now over 2 million
Recoveries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue to increase as it has now reached over 2,112,864 fully-healed patients from around the world. Of this number, 361,239 are from the United States followed by Germany at 159,716, and Spain at 150, 376. Here are...
Comedian Gladys Guevarra contradicted other personalities demanding for mass testing of Filipinos for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), saying that there is no need for such especially if no vaccine is available yet.
In a Facebook post, Guevara asked what mass testing would do if there is still no cure and vaccine against the disease, and wondered what the Philippines will do should there be an additional great number of infected people.
“Ano ba kase ang magagawa rin ng Mass testing? Eh kahit mag-mass testing, kung wala pa naiimbentong vaccine, ano gagawin? Isusupot yung mga infected?” she said.
The comedian added that even first-world countries haven’t found the cure yet, so even if the Philippine government conducted mass testing, nothing can still be done. She also said it will be a waste of funds, and that the budget can be allocated for more important things.
READ ALSO: DOH: No need for COVID-19 mass testing for now
“‘Pag nagpa-mass testing, maglalabas ulit ng malaking halaga ang gobyerno para sa kits? At maghihintay tayo ng matagal sa results? Imbes na ang pondo nakakatulong ngayon sa pagkain sa pangkalahatan, lalo sa mas mga nangangailangan? ‘Di ba? Gets niyo?” she added.
Guevarra’s post received mixed to negative reactions from netizens, a reason she published a live video to explain further her take on the issue.
SEE ALSO: UAE’s fight against COVID-19: Over 1.5 million tests done!
She said that she merely sees it a waste of time and funds when there is still no vaccine and cure available yet, and that it will be better if the country just waits for it instead of spending the funds to conduct mass testing.
