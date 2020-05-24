‘Ano gagawin, isusupot ‘yung mga infected?’: Gladys Guevarra sees no need for mass testing

Comedian Gladys Guevarra contradicted other personalities demanding for mass testing of Filipinos for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), saying that there is no need for such especially if no vaccine is available yet.



In a Facebook post, Guevara asked what mass testing would do if there is still no cure and vaccine against the disease, and wondered what the Philippines will do should there be an additional great number of infected people.



“Ano ba kase ang magagawa rin ng Mass testing? Eh kahit mag-mass testing, kung wala pa naiimbentong vaccine, ano gagawin? Isusupot yung mga infected?” she said.



The comedian added that even first-world countries haven’t found the cure yet, so even if the Philippine government conducted mass testing, nothing can still be done. She also said it will be a waste of funds, and that the budget can be allocated for more important things.

“‘Pag nagpa-mass testing, maglalabas ulit ng malaking halaga ang gobyerno para sa kits? At maghihintay tayo ng matagal sa results? Imbes na ang pondo nakakatulong ngayon sa pagkain sa pangkalahatan, lalo sa mas mga nangangailangan? ‘Di ba? Gets niyo?” she added.



Guevarra’s post received mixed to negative reactions from netizens, a reason she published a live video to explain further her take on the issue.

She said that she merely sees it a waste of time and funds when there is still no vaccine and cure available yet, and that it will be better if the country just waits for it instead of spending the funds to conduct mass testing.



