Sunday, May 24, 2020

May 24 20, 12:13 pm

PhilHealth clarifies over PHP8000 price for COVID-19 test kits

May 24 2020

Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) explained why their COVID-19 test kits were packaged at over PHP8,000 after being probed by senators. The Senate recently questioned the state insurer on why the price of their test kits was valued at PHP8,150 when other...

President Duterte adds Php1 billion for DOLE-AKAP program

May 24 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte has allocated another Php1 billion allocation for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides aid for Filipinos whose employment has been affected by the impact of the spread of the...

Worldwide COVID-19 recoveries now over 2 million

May 24 2020

Recoveries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue to increase as it has now reached over 2,112,864 fully-healed patients from around the world. Of this number, 361,239 are from the United States followed by Germany at 159,716, and Spain at 150, 376. Here are...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

‘Ano gagawin, isusupot ‘yung mga infected?’: Gladys Guevarra sees no need for mass testing

by | Entertainment

May. 24, 20 | 12:13 pm

Comedian Gladys Guevarra contradicted other personalities demanding for mass testing of Filipinos for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), saying that there is no need for such especially if no vaccine is available yet.
 
In a Facebook post, Guevara asked what mass testing would do if there is still no cure and vaccine against the disease, and wondered what the Philippines will do should there be an additional great number of infected people.
 
“Ano ba kase ang magagawa rin ng Mass testing? Eh kahit mag-mass testing, kung wala pa naiimbentong vaccine, ano gagawin? Isusupot yung mga infected?” she said.
 
The comedian added that even first-world countries haven’t found the cure yet, so even if the Philippine government conducted mass testing, nothing can still be done. She also said it will be a waste of funds, and that the budget can be allocated for more important things.

READ ALSO: DOH: No need for COVID-19 mass testing for now

 
“‘Pag nagpa-mass testing, maglalabas ulit ng malaking halaga ang gobyerno para sa kits? At maghihintay tayo ng matagal sa results? Imbes na ang pondo nakakatulong ngayon sa pagkain sa pangkalahatan, lalo sa mas mga nangangailangan? ‘Di ba? Gets niyo?” she added.
 
Guevarra’s post received mixed to negative reactions from netizens, a reason she published a live video to explain further her take on the issue.

SEE ALSO: UAE’s fight against COVID-19: Over 1.5 million tests done!

 
She said that she merely sees it a waste of time and funds when there is still no vaccine and cure available yet, and that it will be better if the country just waits for it instead of spending the funds to conduct mass testing.
 

Jobs

Latest News

LOOK: PH frontliner gets hugged by her adorable dogs after 24-day duty

LOOK: PH frontliner gets hugged by her adorable dogs after 24-day duty

May 24, 2020

A doctor in the Philippines trended on social media after a video of her being excitedly hugged by her dogs following a 24-day duty went viral, GMA News reported. READ ALSO: ‘Pinoy Hachiko’ dog waiting for a teacher who passed away goes viral The video, shared by...

PhilHealth clarifies over PHP8000 price for COVID-19 test kits

PhilHealth clarifies over PHP8000 price for COVID-19 test kits

May 24, 2020

Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) explained why their COVID-19 test kits were packaged at over PHP8,000 after being probed by senators. The Senate recently questioned the state insurer on why the price of their test kits was valued at PHP8,150 when other...

President Duterte adds Php1 billion for DOLE-AKAP program

President Duterte adds Php1 billion for DOLE-AKAP program

May 24, 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte has allocated another Php1 billion allocation for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides aid for Filipinos whose employment has been affected by the impact of the spread of the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Sam Milby confirms dating Catriona Gray
Published On  May 23, 2020
K-pop legend Rain trends on TikTok with engaging videos
Published On  May 21, 2020
Fil-Am singer Francisco Martin finishes top 5 in ‘American Idol’ finale
Published On  May 18, 2020
Close