Saturday, May 23, 2020

May 23 20, 5:50 pm

Japan allegedly flattens COVID-19 curve without lockdowns, mass testing

May 23 2020

Nearly a month after Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency, many experts believe the country has beaten coronavirus disease (COVID-19) without implementing stern measures. According to Mikihito Tanaka, a science professor at Waseda University...

PH to increase entry quota to 1,000 per day for OFWs flying back home

May 23 2020

The Philippines' chief officials handling the country's Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) are now focusing their efforts to allow more Filipinos to fly back home by slowly increasing the entry quota for flights headed to the country....

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Sam Milby confirms dating Catriona Gray

by | Entertainment

May. 23, 20 | 5:50 pm

Kapamilya actor Sam Milby has confirmed his relationship with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
 
In an Instagram post on May 23, Milby shared an instax photo of him cuddling Gray in the middle of the road.
 
“Worth every second of the wait. Most special birthday yet,” he wrote in the caption.
 
On May 22, the beauty queen greeted him on his birthday via Facebook Live streaming, leaving him giddy and smiling from ear-to-ear.
 
“I hope that you have an amazing year ahead. I wish you more birthdays, more happiness. You are loved by so, so many,” Catriona said.


 
 

Jobs

Latest News

Sam Milby confirms dating Catriona Gray

Sam Milby confirms dating Catriona Gray

May 23, 2020

Kapamilya actor Sam Milby has confirmed his relationship with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.   In an Instagram post on May 23, Milby shared an instax photo of him cuddling Gray in the middle of the road.   “Worth every second of the wait. Most special birthday...

PH to increase entry quota to 1,000 per day for OFWs flying back home

PH to increase entry quota to 1,000 per day for OFWs flying back home

May 23, 2020

The Philippines' chief officials handling the country's Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) are now focusing their efforts to allow more Filipinos to fly back home by slowly increasing the entry quota for flights headed to the country....

WATCH: Philippine Airlines captures netizens with heartfelt video

WATCH: Philippine Airlines captures netizens with heartfelt video

May 23, 2020

Filipino netizens were moved by the new video released by Philippine Airlines (PAL) on May 21, where it featured members of its staff and some of its initiatives to help in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).   PAL shared the video on its Facebook page...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
K-pop legend Rain trends on TikTok with engaging videos
Published On  May 21, 2020
Fil-Am singer Francisco Martin finishes top 5 in ‘American Idol’ finale
Published On  May 18, 2020
From Michael Cinco to Furne One: Filipino top designers in UAE among those battling COVID-19 with their work
Published On  May 18, 2020
Close