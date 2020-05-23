Sam Milby confirms dating Catriona Gray

Nearly a month after Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency, many experts believe the country has beaten coronavirus disease (COVID-19) without implementing stern measures. According to Mikihito Tanaka, a science professor at Waseda University...
PH to increase entry quota to 1,000 per day for OFWs flying back home
The Philippines' chief officials handling the country's Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) are now focusing their efforts to allow more Filipinos to fly back home by slowly increasing the entry quota for flights headed to the country....
UK PM Boris Johnson believed to be wearing PH t-shirt to honor Filipino frontliners
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted wearing a Philippine tourism shirt while jogging in the morning of May 21, allegedly as a tribute to Filipino frontliners. Johnson, who has contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in April, was seen wearing a white...
Additional 50,000 tests in UAE lead to 994 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 27,892
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that the additional 50,000 tests conducted across the UAE led to the detection of 994 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 27,892. MoHAP reported that the majority...
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby has confirmed his relationship with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
In an Instagram post on May 23, Milby shared an instax photo of him cuddling Gray in the middle of the road.
“Worth every second of the wait. Most special birthday yet,” he wrote in the caption.
On May 22, the beauty queen greeted him on his birthday via Facebook Live streaming, leaving him giddy and smiling from ear-to-ear.
“I hope that you have an amazing year ahead. I wish you more birthdays, more happiness. You are loved by so, so many,” Catriona said.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
