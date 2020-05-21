K-pop legend Rain trends on TikTok with engaging videos

The UAE minister has called on governments to plan how to cut carbon emissions as they reopen businesses amidst coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said in the study “A New Baseline for Greater Collective...
UAE announces Eid holidays for banks
The UAE announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the banking sector this year will be on 29 Ramadan (May 26) to 3 Shawwal 1441H (May 26), officials announced on May 21. According to the country’s moonsighting committee, they will gather on May 22 to search for the...
UAE to open 5 new drive-thru COVID-19 test centers; to conduct 7000 more tests daily
The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) plans to increase its testing capacity for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by 72 percent, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme...
UAE officials explain why malls are not closed on Eid
Shopping malls have remained open on Eid holidays as establishments have been constantly compliant on the precautionary measures set by the government, UAE officials explained. Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters...
South Korean singer and actor recently went viral on TikTok with his engaging videos that have drawn old-time fans and netizens worldwide.
He recently posted videos of him doing the #DoTheDrip challenge, as well dancing shirtless.
@rain.xix
SLIDIN’ ##toosieslide
The K-pop legend has been dubbed the “King of K-Pop” after becoming an international sensation in 2002. He also captured Asian audience when he starred in popular TV series “Full House” alongside Song Hye Kyo.
He is now married to actress Kim Tae Hee with two children.
@rain.xix
Bringing back old school vibes🙌🏻 #♬ 오리지널 사운드 – RAIN
READ ALSO: 'Crash Landing On You' actress donates 100M won to virus-stricken city in South Korea
