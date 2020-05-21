Thursday, May 21, 2020

UAE announces Eid holidays for banks

May 21 2020

The UAE announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the banking sector this year will be on 29 Ramadan (May 26) to 3 Shawwal 1441H (May 26), officials announced on May 21. According to the country’s moonsighting committee, they will gather on May 22 to search for the...

UAE officials explain why malls are not closed on Eid

May 21 2020

Shopping malls have remained open on Eid holidays as establishments have been constantly compliant on the precautionary measures set by the government, UAE officials explained. Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters...

K-pop legend Rain trends on TikTok with engaging videos

Entertainment

May. 21, 20

South Korean singer and actor recently went viral on TikTok with his engaging videos that have drawn old-time fans and netizens worldwide.
 
He recently posted videos of him doing the #DoTheDrip challenge, as well dancing shirtless.
 

@rain.xix

SLIDIN’  ##toosieslide

♬ Toosie Slide – Drake


 
The K-pop legend has been dubbed the “King of K-Pop” after becoming an international sensation in 2002. He also captured Asian audience when he starred in popular TV series “Full House” alongside Song Hye Kyo.
 
He is now married to actress Kim Tae Hee with two children.
 

@rain.xix

Bringing back old school vibes🙌🏻  #♬ 오리지널 사운드  – RAIN

READ ALSO: ‘Crash Landing On You’ actress donates 100M won to virus-stricken city in South Korea

 

