From Michael Cinco to Furne One: Filipino top designers in UAE among those battling COVID-19 with their work

World-renowned Filipino fashion designers based in the UAE are using their skills to help in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Gulf News reported.
Michael Cinco and Furne One are among the prominent designers in the UAE who have joined #AThread4Cause initiative by the Arab Fashion Council (AFC)—in partnership with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Dubai Design District (d3).
In this campaign, the designers create Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers in the country—such as surgical masks, isolation gowns, and hoodies.
AFC confirmed that over 9,000 people and nearly 400 companies have already pledged support to the initiative. The designers will also ensure that the PPEs are medically certified and have complied with the standards set by the DHA.
According to a statement by Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of d3, the initiative is proof of the value of the design industry to the society.
“As the fashion capital of the Middle East, d3 is both humbled and delighted to support #AThread4Cause,” he said.
Cinco, who is known to have designed for famous local and international stars, said that the cause demonstrates a community spirit that is needed now more than ever.
“In exceptional circumstances such as this pandemic, it’s more important than ever to stand together. The future is not bleak, and it’s crucial that we provide people with something to believe in. We need to demonstrate the sense of belonging, community spirit and light that only fashion can bring to our world,” he said in a statement.
Aside from Cinco and Furne One, other designers who have joined the initiative include Yasmine Yeya, Yara Bin Shakar, Marmar Halim, Zaid Farouki, and women’s clothing retailer Si Fashion.
Latest News
