Fil-Am singer Francisco Martin finishes top 5 in ‘American Idol’ finale

Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin has finished top 5 in the finale of ‘American Idol.’

The 19-year-old singer made his community in Bay Area’s Daly City proud in the virtual finale of the talent show, where he sang Harry Style’s hit song “Adore you” and Maggie Rodgers’ “Alaska.”

Martin also impressed the judges, with Katy Perry saying his performance sounded like it was “professionally recoded in a studio somewhere.”

His family has also expressed their pride for Martin, even hosting a parade as a show of support for the singer.

“I told him that I’m very proud of him. He really made it so far,” said Kiko Martin, Martin’s brother.

Recently, his performance for Mother’s Day was lauded by everyone, wherein he sang Leon Bridges’ “River,” as a tribute to his mother who is a healthcare worker at Laguna Honda Hospital.

According to him, his mother Fatima is a selfless mother who always puts the needs of her family first before him.