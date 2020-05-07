Saturday, May 9, 2020

Director Peque Gallaga, known for ‘Oro, Plata, Mata,’ ‘Scorpio Nights,’ dies

by | Entertainment

May. 07, 20 | 6:42 pm

Photo credit: The National

Peque Gallaga, one of the most esteemed filmmakers in the history of Philippine cinema, has died on May 7. He was 76.

In a report by Rappler, the family confirmed his passing, noting that the director was hospitalized due to complications from his pre-existing health conditions.

Gallaga has also been internationally recognized for his work. Among his accolades include awards from International Film Festival of Flanders-Ghent,  Manila International Film Festival, and Gawad CCP Para sa Sining.

