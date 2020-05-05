Stephenie Meyer announces ‘Twilight’ prequel book

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...
ABS-CBN’s President Carlo Katigbak publishes plea for help from Filipino masses following network shutdown
ABS-CBN President and CEO Karlo Katigbak published a heartfelt message with a request for Filipinos to support the network following its shutdown as ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission. Katigbak highlighted over 11,000 of the network's employees,...
ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order
ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...
UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths
The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192. MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to...
Author Stephenie Meyer has released another book in the Twilight saga after 12 years, The National reported.
“Midnight Sun,” she said, will serve as the series’ prequel and is written from the point of view of Edward Cullen—the leading vampire protagonist.
“I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4, It’s a crazy time right now, and I was not sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long it did not seem right to make you wait anymore,” The National quoted her as saying.
Over a decade ago, Meyer abandoned the novel after half of the manuscript was leaked online. She said that prior to the leak, she gave the draft to someone she trusted.
Meyer said that it was a huge violation of her right as an author as well as a human being, and that she did not find the urge to complete it before because she was so distraught by what happened.
Midnight Sun tells the story of Edward and Bella from the perspective of the former, as well as tackles his past up until he meets the latter. The previous books of the Twilight saga were told from Bella’s point of view.
“This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire,” the publisher, Little, Brown Book Group stated in the prequel’s description.
