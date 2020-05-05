Wednesday, May 6, 2020

May 05 20, 1:26 pm

Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

May 05 2020

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...

ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

May 05 2020

ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...

UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths

May 05 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192. MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to...

Share55
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
55 Shares

Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy with Zayn Malik

by | Entertainment

May. 05, 20 | 1:26 pm

After days of speculation, American supermodel Gigi Hadid finally confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend and English singer Zayn Malik.

The actress validated the pregnancy rumors in a virtual interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was posted on YouTube.

Fallon congratulated Hadid with the pregnancy and said that the news was “a ray of sunshine,” to which Hadid replied “Thank you so much” with a full smile.

She added in the interview that they wished to have announced it on their own terms, but that they are grateful nonetheless for the well wishes of everyone.

“Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes.”

Prior to the interview, entertainment website TMZ broke the news about Hadid’s pregnancy, and her mother Yolanda confirmed it to Dutch media source RTL Boulevard.

Hadid and Malik are currently staying in the model’s family farm in Pennsylvania, along with her sister Bella.

The two have been dating on-and-off since 2015.

Jobs

Latest News

Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

May 5, 2020

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...

ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

May 5, 2020

ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Assunta De Rossi announces pregnancy with Jules Ledesma after 16 years of marriage
Published On  May 5, 2020
GMA’s Pepito Manaloto, Bubble Gang go online
Published On  May 5, 2020
Fil-Am bet Francisco Martin enters American Idol top 11
Published On  May 4, 2020
Close