Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy with Zayn Malik

After days of speculation, American supermodel Gigi Hadid finally confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend and English singer Zayn Malik.

The actress validated the pregnancy rumors in a virtual interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was posted on YouTube.

Fallon congratulated Hadid with the pregnancy and said that the news was “a ray of sunshine,” to which Hadid replied “Thank you so much” with a full smile.

She added in the interview that they wished to have announced it on their own terms, but that they are grateful nonetheless for the well wishes of everyone.

“Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes.”

Prior to the interview, entertainment website TMZ broke the news about Hadid’s pregnancy, and her mother Yolanda confirmed it to Dutch media source RTL Boulevard.

Hadid and Malik are currently staying in the model’s family farm in Pennsylvania, along with her sister Bella.

The two have been dating on-and-off since 2015.