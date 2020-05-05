Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy with Zayn Malik

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...
ABS-CBN’s President Carlo Katigbak publishes plea for help from Filipino masses following network shutdown
ABS-CBN President and CEO Karlo Katigbak published a heartfelt message with a request for Filipinos to support the network following its shutdown as ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission. Katigbak highlighted over 11,000 of the network's employees,...
ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order
ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...
UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths
The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192. MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to...
After days of speculation, American supermodel Gigi Hadid finally confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend and English singer Zayn Malik.
The actress validated the pregnancy rumors in a virtual interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was posted on YouTube.
Fallon congratulated Hadid with the pregnancy and said that the news was “a ray of sunshine,” to which Hadid replied “Thank you so much” with a full smile.
She added in the interview that they wished to have announced it on their own terms, but that they are grateful nonetheless for the well wishes of everyone.
“Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes.”
Prior to the interview, entertainment website TMZ broke the news about Hadid’s pregnancy, and her mother Yolanda confirmed it to Dutch media source RTL Boulevard.
Hadid and Malik are currently staying in the model’s family farm in Pennsylvania, along with her sister Bella.
The two have been dating on-and-off since 2015.
