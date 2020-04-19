Christopher de Leon to donate plasma to help treat COVID-19 patients

Christopher de Leon, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) survivor, said that he will donate his plasma to help treat other patients affected with the virus.

In a report by 24 Oras, de Leon said he is willing to go through the entire process of donating his plasma in order to help win the fight against COVID-19.

UAE Health Sector spokeswoman Farida Al Hosani earlier said that the plasma treatment uses the plasma of those have recovered from the disease is extracted to treat serious cases—based on the evaluation of the specialists. She added that plasma contains some antibodies produced by the body in order to prevent itself against external intruders—such as viruses.

The actor’s decision was announced following the call of Philippine General Hospital earlier on COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma to patients in an attempt to treat COVID-19 patients under critical condition.

de Leon was the first Philippine celebrity to confirm his COVID-19 diagnosis, which he announced on March 17. He was then discharged on March 25 and was placed under self-isolation at home.

Other celebrities in the Philippines who have since confirmed being positive for COVID-19 include Iza Calzado and Sylvia Sanchez.

The three actors have since tested negative for the disease.

Calzado also announced that she plans to donate her plasma to help treat other COVID-19 patients.