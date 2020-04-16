Friday, April 17, 2020

Apr 16 20, 4:52 pm

Dubai extends 24-hour disinfection program for 1 week

Apr 17 2020

The 24-hour National Sterilization Program in Dubai will be extended for one week, officials have announced April 17. In a tweet posted by Dubai Media Office, the Supreme Committee for Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai announced that the 24/7 disinfection...

DFA: 837 overseas Filipinos contract COVID-19

Apr 17 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday recorded the biggest daily jump of overseas Filipinos who were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). DFA reported eighty-eight overseas Filipinos who tested positive for the respiratory disease,...

Ellen Adarna confirms long distance relationship with Spanish hunk

by | Entertainment

Apr. 16, 20 | 4:52 pm

Ellen Adarna confirmed that she’s currently in a relationship with Carlos Lemus from Spain.

Adarna first shared the news about her new relationship status at Good Times With Mo early April.

“Yes, I am dating someone. He’s from Spain. Afam! If you know what afam is. It’s a long-distance relationship,” said Adarna as per Pep.ph.

RELATED STORY: Ellen Adarna posts cryptic message of being single

While Adarna did not directly name Lemus, he was the same Spanish guy who received Adarna’s sweet e-card greeting and virtual kisses after her trip to Spain got cancelled.

At the moment, Adarna acknowledges that being in a long-distance relationship gives her an advantage so that she can focus more of her time caring for her son, Elias who she had with John Lloyd Cruz.

“It actually works well for me. I have to spend time with my son,” said Adarna.

READ ON: LOOK: Ellen Adarna returns to Instagram after 3-year break

During the interview, Adarna carefully responded to questions about her and John Lloyd, and only alluded to the latter as Elias’ father when asked when she will officially introduce Elias to the public.

“There are pictures though, it’s been circulating. But I don’t want it coming from me or his father,” shared Adarna.

