Ellen Adarna confirms long distance relationship with Spanish hunk

The 24-hour National Sterilization Program in Dubai will be extended for one week, officials have announced April 17. In a tweet posted by Dubai Media Office, the Supreme Committee for Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai announced that the 24/7 disinfection...
DOTr addresses issues on lodging raised by returning OFWs on quarantine ship
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday addressed issues on lodging raised by repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) currently quarantined on a ship provided by 2GO. This came after some returning OFWs from Dubai complained on social media about the...
DFA: 837 overseas Filipinos contract COVID-19
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday recorded the biggest daily jump of overseas Filipinos who were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). DFA reported eighty-eight overseas Filipinos who tested positive for the respiratory disease,...
Public urged to report suspected COVID-19 cases in worker accommodations
The Abu Dhabi Media Office on Friday urged the public to report suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in workers’ accommodation in the emirate. In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi government said concerned individuals may call on the operation canter’s hotline 909. The...
Ellen Adarna confirmed that she’s currently in a relationship with Carlos Lemus from Spain.
Adarna first shared the news about her new relationship status at Good Times With Mo early April.
“Yes, I am dating someone. He’s from Spain. Afam! If you know what afam is. It’s a long-distance relationship,” said Adarna as per Pep.ph.
While Adarna did not directly name Lemus, he was the same Spanish guy who received Adarna’s sweet e-card greeting and virtual kisses after her trip to Spain got cancelled.
At the moment, Adarna acknowledges that being in a long-distance relationship gives her an advantage so that she can focus more of her time caring for her son, Elias who she had with John Lloyd Cruz.
“It actually works well for me. I have to spend time with my son,” said Adarna.
During the interview, Adarna carefully responded to questions about her and John Lloyd, and only alluded to the latter as Elias’ father when asked when she will officially introduce Elias to the public.
“There are pictures though, it’s been circulating. But I don’t want it coming from me or his father,” shared Adarna.
