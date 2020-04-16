Ellen Adarna confirms long distance relationship with Spanish hunk

Ellen Adarna confirmed that she’s currently in a relationship with Carlos Lemus from Spain.

Adarna first shared the news about her new relationship status at Good Times With Mo early April.

“Yes, I am dating someone. He’s from Spain. Afam! If you know what afam is. It’s a long-distance relationship,” said Adarna as per Pep.ph.

While Adarna did not directly name Lemus, he was the same Spanish guy who received Adarna’s sweet e-card greeting and virtual kisses after her trip to Spain got cancelled.

At the moment, Adarna acknowledges that being in a long-distance relationship gives her an advantage so that she can focus more of her time caring for her son, Elias who she had with John Lloyd Cruz.

“It actually works well for me. I have to spend time with my son,” said Adarna.

During the interview, Adarna carefully responded to questions about her and John Lloyd, and only alluded to the latter as Elias’ father when asked when she will officially introduce Elias to the public.

“There are pictures though, it’s been circulating. But I don’t want it coming from me or his father,” shared Adarna.