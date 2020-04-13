Vogue Italia publishes white blank cover to show support for COVID-19 frontliners

Netizens were touched and moved by the new video of Emirates Airline on April 14, where it featured members of its cabin crew to encourage customers not to lose hope amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Emirates shared the video on its Facebook page amid the...
Sharjah shuts down bakery after worker licked finger, touched bread
A bakery in Sharjah has been shut down for violating hygiene protocols, after a baker was caught on camera licking his hand and then touching a piece of bread. In a report by Khaleej Times, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has ordered the suspension...
Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to donate 1-year salary to help frontliners infected with COVID-19.
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has announced that she will donate her year’s salary to help those battling at the front lines of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In an announcement, the mayor said the will give her one-year salary—amounting to PHP2.1 million—in a...
Koko Pimentel summoned over alleged breach of quarantine protocol
The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DOJ) has summoned Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on April 14 for his alleged breach of quarantine protocol after he visited a hospital despite being a Person Under Investigation (PUI), ABS-CBN reported. According to...
For the first time since it was launched over a hundred years ago, fashion magazine Vogue Italia has published a blank white cover to show support for those battling at the front lines of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In the announcement released on its Instagram account, the magazine’s editor-in-chief (EIC) Emanuele Farneti said the decision to put on hold their initial choice for the cover—which involved men’s magazine L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project—and pursue the blank one is to signify the “color of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours.”
The EIC added that the magazine’s noblest tradition is to not look the other way, and that to speak of anything else while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives, and the world is changing forever is not in its DNA.
“The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images—quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time. White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours,” she said.
Farneti also said that white represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent as other fill up this space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others.
She furthered that white is a blank sheet waiting to be written, and not one that signifies surrender—especially not at this crisis.
View this post on Instagram
The Vogue Italia April Issue will be out next Friday 10th. 🤍🤍🤍 “In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way. Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project. But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time. 🤍🤍🤍 White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent. White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin.” #EmanueleFarneti @EFarneti #imagine #FarAwaySoClose #WhiteCanvas — Read the full Editor’s letter via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @Efarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi
Italy is one of the countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and death tolls worldwide, with 156,363 confirmed cases and 19,899 fatalities.
