‘Get well soon’ messages fill Howie Severino’s IG

A pastor in Cagayan De Oro City was arrested after conducting a worship service attended by at least 500 church members on Sunday. Pastor Allan Caslam was arrested for violating the ban on mass gathering due to the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat. Captain...
Filipino nurse dies in UK while taking care of COVID-19 patients
A 24-year-old Filipino nurse in the United Kingdom has died after getting sick while taking care of patients who are positive for coronavirus disease or COVID-19. John Alagos became ill and died on Friday after working at Watford General Hospital in Hertfordshire....
Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services
Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it will suspend all inter-city bus services to other emirates starting April 5 until further notice. In its Twitter post, RTA stated that bus travels...
Iloilo official condemns stoning incident of the house of a family with COVID-19
A local government official in Iloilo province has condemned the stoning incident of the house of a family whose patriarch died from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Iloilo third district Provincial Board Member Jason Gonzales, who is also the former mayor of...
Messages of “get well soon” filled the comment section of Kapuso journalist Howie Severino’s Instagram account.
On early Friday morning, Severino shared a photo of two men wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and wrote on his caption, “Frontliners.”
The image was taken from a vantage point of someone who is lying in bed.
Below the frontliners, a hospital bed can also be seen in the photo with a blue box. A syringe is also seen inside the box.
Fellow Kapuso journalists June Veneracion, Atom Araullo, Kara David, Mav Gonzales, and Bernadette Reyes were among those who wished Severino well.
Kapamilya journalist Ces Drilon, meanwhile, wrote “See you soon” in the comment section.
Another IG user said, “Thank you for your service BUT I do not ever want to see you from this viewpoint.”
There was no word from the Kapuso network on why Severino was in the hospital.
In a post last March 26 on his Facebook account, Severino called for everyone to be kind especially to anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus-disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“It doesn’t help to say karma is at work when the symptoms strike someone you don’t like. Is it also karma for the frontliners and other heroes who died in the line of duty?,” he wrote.
Severino went on and said the disease can strike anyone.
“It’s a Russian roulette. Our only hope is a combination of common sense, compassion, and prayer. We’re all in this together,” he concluded.
