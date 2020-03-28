Sandy Andolong tests negative for COVID-19 

A lawmaker vowed to allocate budget enough to compensate volunteer health workers at par with the regular salary of their newly-hired counterparts in the government during the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after the Department of Health (DOH) apologized for offering...
DILG appeals to hotels in Metro Manila to accept 4,000 arriving seafarers
The Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) is appealing to the five-star hotels in Metro Manila to accommodate thousands of Filipino seafarers from cruise ships who will be displaced by the pandemic COVID-19 disease. Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III, a member of...
8 people confirmed dead in plane crash in MIA
Authorities of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has confirmed the deaths eight people on board a corporate jet that crashed on Sunday evening at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). In a press conference at past 10 p.m.,...
INFOGRAPHICS: UAE releases official notice on fines for violating rules to contain coronavirus
The UAE has intensified its call for residents to stay indoors as the government has officially issued a list of violations with corresponding fines to deter individuals from leaving their homes if not necessary. Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, issued...
The wife of veteran actor Christopher De Leon, Sandy Andolong, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease or COVID-19. The recovering actor has expressed his concern over his wife’s possible exposure to him after he tested positive for the virus.
“The test of Sandy came today and she is negative of this coronavirus! Praise be to our Lord God!” the actor told showbiz news site Pep.ph.
The actor and Sandy will celebrate their 40th anniversary this year. Christopher previously told reporters that he is more concerned about his wife’s health because she underwent a medical operation.
Sandy was busy shooting for a Kapuso teleserye when she found out that her husband tested positive for the virus. She, however, was optimistic that she will be tested negative for COVID-19.
“I always ask for mercy from God, kung ano man ang pagkukulang ko, mga kasalanan ko, then at the same time, pray to Him and thanksgiving for all His blessings. Whatever situation you’re in. Iyon lang ang ano ko lagi, always be thankful,” Sandy told DZRH.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
