Sunday, March 29, 2020

Mar 28 20, 4:15 pm

8 people confirmed dead in plane crash in MIA

Mar 29 2020

Authorities of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has confirmed the deaths eight people on board a corporate jet that crashed on Sunday evening at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).    In a press conference at past 10 p.m.,...

Sandy Andolong tests negative for COVID-19 

by | Entertainment

Mar. 28, 20 | 4:15 pm

Photo credit: ABS CBN

The wife of veteran actor Christopher De Leon, Sandy Andolong, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease or COVID-19. The recovering actor has expressed his concern over his wife’s possible exposure to him after he tested positive for the virus. 

“The test of Sandy came today and she is negative of this coronavirus! Praise be to our Lord God!” the actor told showbiz news site Pep.ph. 

The actor and Sandy will celebrate their 40th anniversary this year. Christopher previously told reporters that he is more concerned about his wife’s health because she underwent a medical operation. 

Sandy was busy shooting for a Kapuso teleserye when she found out that her husband tested positive for the virus. She, however, was optimistic that she will be tested negative for COVID-19. 

“I always ask for mercy from God, kung ano man ang pagkukulang ko, mga kasalanan ko, then at the same time, pray to Him and thanksgiving for all His blessings. Whatever situation you’re in. Iyon lang ang ano ko lagi, always be thankful,” Sandy told  DZRH. 

